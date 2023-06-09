Merch
Tigers Notes

Detroit Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Series Preview | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

By Chris Lavallee
The Detroit Tigers will return home to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series. The Tigers are coming off a rough road trip in which they failed to win a single game out of the six they played, being swept by the Chicago White Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Tigers were outscored 23-8 in the six games, as the offense has been struggling since Riley Greene went down with an injury. The Tigers managed just ten hits in their series with the Phillies. The Diamondbacks are coming off a shortened series against the Washington Nationals in which they won both games against the Nationals.

DETROIT TIGERS (27-33) vs. ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS (37-25)

Game 1: Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.21 ERA) vs. Merrill Kelly (7-3, 2.80 ERA)

Date: Friday, June 9
Time: 6:40 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit | MLB Network
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Michael Lorenzen will get the series started for the Tigers, making his tenth start of the season for the Tigers. Lorenzen comes into this one posting a 0.99 WHIP, a 3.94 FIP, a 2.0 BB/9, and a 6.9 K/9. Lorenzen Lorenzen, in his last start, pitched well but did not factor in the decision. He lasted seven innings giving up one run on two hits; he didn’t walk anyone and struck out six. The Tigers lost his start in the tenth inning as the Tigers were walked off by the White Sox on one of the weirdest plays you’ll ever see. Merrill Kelly will take on Lorenzen in the first game; Kelly is making his 13th start of the season for Arizona. Kelly, in his last start, faced the Braves going seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits; he walked three and struck out eight.

Game 2: Matt Boyd (3-4, 5.57 ERA) v. Ryne Nelson (2-3, 5.40 ERA)

Date: Saturday, June 10
Time: 1:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

In the middle game, the Tigers will have Matt Boyd on the hill. Boyd is making his 12th start of the season posting a 1.35 WHIP, a 4.35 FIP, a 3.7 BB/9, and an 8.9 K/9. Boyd’s last start came against the White Sox last Sunday, in which he went five innings, giving up one run on three hits; he didn’t walk anyone and struck out nine. Ryne Nelson will oppose Boyd, and Nelson is making his 13th start of the season for Arizona. In his last outing, Nelson faced the Braves going 4.2 innings, giving up three runs on six hits; he walked four and didn’t record a punch out.

Game 3: Joey Wentz (1-6, 7.49 ERA) v. Zac Gallen (7-2, 2.75 ERA)

Date: Sunday, June 11
Time: 11:35 PM
Broadcast: Peacock
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Joey Wentz will wrap up the series for the Tigers. Wentz is making his 13th start of his career and has struggled; he comes into this one with a 1.76 WHIP, a 5.63 FIP, a 3.8 BB/9, and a 7.7 K/9. In his last outing, Wentz faced the Phillies going 4.2 innings, giving up five runs on seven hits; he walked five and struck out four. Wentz will be opposed by Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen, who has been dominant this year, and in his last year against the Braves, he struggled going six innings giving up three runs, two earned on nine hits; he walked one and struck out six.

Detroit Tigers vs. Diamondbacks by the numbers

What's the Tigers' Schedule?

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

Go Tigers!

DATEOPPONENTTIME / TVVENUERESULTRecord
Mar 30, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays3:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 4-00-1
Apr 1, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays4:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 12-20-2
Apr 2, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays1:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 5-10-3
Apr 3, 2023at Houston Astros8:10 PMMinute Maid ParkW, 7-6 (11 innings)1-3
Apr 4, 2023at Houston Astros8:10 PMMinute Maid ParkW, 6-32-3
Apr 5, 2023at Houston Astros4:10 PMMinute Maid ParkL, 8-22-4
Apr 6, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 6-32-5
Apr 8, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 14-52-6
Apr 9, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 4-12-7
Apr 11, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers CentreL, 9-32-8
Apr 12, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers CentreL, 4-3 (10 innings)2-9
Apr 13, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers CentreW, 3-13-9
Apr 14, 2023vs San Francisco Giants6:40 pmComerica ParkW, 7-5 (11 innings)4-9
Apr 15, 2023vs San Francisco Giants1:10 pmComerica ParkW, 7-6 (11 innings)5-9
Apr 16, 2023vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pmComerica Parkpostponed5-9
Apr 17, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica Parkpostponed; DH on 4-185-9
Apr 18, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica ParkGM1: W, 4-1
GM 2: W, 1-0		7-9
Apr 19, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 3-27-10
Apr 21, 2023at Baltimore Orioles7:05 pmOriole Park at Camden YardsL, 2-17-11
Apr 22, 2023at Baltimore Orioles7:05 pmOriole Park at Camden YardsL, 5-17-12
Apr 23, 2023at Baltimore Orioles1:35 pmOriole Park at Camden YardsL, 2-17-13
Apr 24, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers7:40 pmAmerican Family FieldW, 4-28-13
Apr 25, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers7:40 pmAmerican Family FieldW, 4-39-13
Apr 26, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers1:40 pmAmerican Family FieldL, 6-29-14
Apr 27, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles6:40 pmComerica ParkL, 7-49-15
Apr 28, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles6:40 pmComerica Parkpostponed; DH on 4-299-15
Apr 29, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles1:10 pmComerica ParkGM1: W, 7-4
GM2: L, 6-4		10-16
Apr 30, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles1:40 pmComerica ParkL, 5-310-17
May 2, 2023vs New York Mets6:40 pmComerica Parkpostponed; DH on 5-310-17
May 3, 2023vs New York Mets6:40 pmComerica ParkGM1: W, 6-5
GM2: W, 8-1		12-17
May 4, 2023vs New York Mets1:10 pmComerica ParkW, 2-013-17
May 5, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals8:15 pmBusch StadiumW, 5-414-17
May 6, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals2:15 pmBusch StadiumW, 6-515-17
May 7, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pmBusch StadiumL, 12-615-18
May 8, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive FieldW, 6-216-18
May 9, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive FieldL, 2-016-19
May 10, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive FieldW, 5-017-19
May 12, 2023vs Seattle Mariners7:10 pmComerica ParkL, 9-217-20
May 13, 2023vs Seattle Mariners1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 5-017-21
May 14, 2023vs Seattle Mariners1:40 pmComerica ParkW, 5-318-21
May 16, 2023vs Pittsburgh Pirates7:10 pmComerica ParkW, 4-019-21
May 17, 2023vs Pittsburgh Pirates1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 8-019-22
May 19, 2023at Washington Nationals7:05 pmNationals ParkW, 8-620-22
May 20, 2023at Washington Nationals4:05 pmNationals ParkL, 5-220-23
May 21, 2023at Washington Nationals1:35 pmNationals ParkL, 6-420-24
May 22, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman StadiumW, 8-521-24
May 23, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman StadiumL, 4-121-25
May 24, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman StadiumW, 6-422-25
May 25, 2023vs Chicago White Sox7:10 pmComerica ParkW, 7-223-25
May 26, 2023vs Chicago White Sox7:10 pmComerica ParkL, 12-323-26
May 27, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica ParkW, 7-324-26
May 28, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:40 pmComerica ParkW, 6-525-26
May 29, 2023vs Texas Rangers1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 5-025-27
May 30, 2023vs Texas Rangers7:10 pmComerica ParkL, 10-625-28
May 31, 2023vs Texas Rangers1:10 pmComerica ParkW, 3-226-28
Jun 2, 2023at Chicago White Sox8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 3, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 4, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 5, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 6, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 7, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:05 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 9, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 10, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 11, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks1:40 pmComerica Park
Jun 12, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 13, 2023vs Atlanta Braves7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 14, 2023vs Atlanta Braves1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 15, 2023at Minnesota Twins7:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 16, 2023at Minnesota Twins8:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 17, 2023at Minnesota Twins2:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 18, 2023at Minnesota Twins2:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 19, 2023vs Kansas City Royals7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 20, 2023vs Kansas City Royals7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 21, 2023vs Kansas City Royals1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 23, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 24, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:15 pmComerica Park
Jun 25, 2023vs Minnesota Twins1:40 pmComerica Park
Jun 26, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 27, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 28, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 29, 2023at Texas Rangers2:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 30, 2023at Colorado Rockies8:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 1, 2023at Colorado Rockies9:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 2, 2023at Colorado Rockies3:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 4, 2023vs Oakland Athletics7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 5, 2023vs Oakland Athletics7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 6, 2023vs Oakland Athletics1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 7, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 8, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 9, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays1:40 pmComerica Park
Jul 14, 2023at Seattle Mariners10:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 15, 2023at Seattle Mariners9:40 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 16, 2023at Seattle Mariners4:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 17, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 18, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 19, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 20, 2023at Kansas City Royals2:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 21, 2023vs San Diego Padres7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 22, 2023vs San Diego Padres6:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 23, 2023vs San Diego Padres1:40 pmComerica Park
Jul 25, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 26, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 27, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 28, 2023at Miami Marlins6:40 pmloanDepot park
Jul 29, 2023at Miami Marlins4:10 pmloanDepot park
Jul 30, 2023at Miami Marlins1:40 pmloanDepot park
Aug 1, 2023at Pittsburgh Pirates7:05 pmPNC Park
Aug 2, 2023at Pittsburgh Pirates12:35 pmPNC Park
Aug 4, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 5, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays6:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 6, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays1:40 pmComerica Park
Aug 7, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 8, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 9, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 10, 2023vs Minnesota Twins1:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 11, 2023at Boston Red Sox7:10 pmFenway Park
Aug 12, 2023at Boston Red Sox4:10 pmFenway Park
Aug 13, 2023at Boston Red Sox1:35 pmFenway Park
Aug 15, 2023at Minnesota Twins7:40 pmTarget Field
Aug 16, 2023at Minnesota Twins1:10 pmTarget Field
Aug 17, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 18, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 19, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 20, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 21, 2023vs Chicago Cubs7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 22, 2023vs Chicago Cubs7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 23, 2023vs Chicago Cubs1:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 25, 2023vs Houston Astros7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 26, 2023vs Houston Astros6:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 27, 2023vs Houston Astros1:40 pmComerica Park
Aug 28, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 29, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 30, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 31, 2023vs New York Yankees1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 1, 2023at Chicago White Sox8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 2, 2023at Chicago White Sox7:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 3, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 5, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 6, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 7, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 8, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 9, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 10, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 12, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 13, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 14, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 15, 2023at Los Angeles Angels9:38 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 16, 2023at Los Angeles Angels9:07 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 17, 2023at Los Angeles Angels4:07 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 18, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 19, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 20, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 21, 2023at Oakland Athletics9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 22, 2023at Oakland Athletics9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 23, 2023at Oakland Athletics4:07 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 24, 2023at Oakland Athletics4:07 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 26, 2023vs Kansas City Royals6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 27, 2023vs Kansas City Royals6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 28, 2023vs Kansas City Royals1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 29, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 30, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians1:10 pmComerica Park
Oct 1, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians3:10 pmComerica Park
