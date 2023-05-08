Detroit Tigers vs. Guardians Series Preview| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

Inside the Article:
The Detroit Tigers come into this critical series against the Cleveland Guardians off another series victory. The Tigers have been fun to watch having won six of their last ten games and they've outscored their opponents 51 to 49 over those ten games. On Sunday they saw their five-game winning streak snapped by the Cardinals, however, over the course of their winning, they have moved to within a half-game of the Guardians for second place in the American League Central which is what makes this series so important for the Tigers. The Tigers also took two of three from Cleveland just three weeks ago.
DETROIT TIGERS (15-18) vs. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS (16-18)
Game 1: Joey Wentz (0-3, 6.67 ERA) v. Tanner Bibee (1-0, 2.45 ERA)
Date: Monday, May 8
Time: 6:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Joey Wentz is making his seventh start of the season as he is trying to figure his stuff out having struggled to this point of the season. His best start to date came April 27th against the Orioles when he went 5.2 innings giving up two runs on four hits. Wentz has given up five or more runs in three of six starts this season, which is not an ideal start to his 2023 season. Tanner Bibee will oppose Wentz, making his third career start; Bibee is the 57th-rated prospect and the Guardians' fifth-rated prospect.
Game 2: Michael Lorenzen (1-1, 5.14 ERA) v. Shane Bieber (2-1, 2.96 ERA)
Date: Tuesday, May 9
Time: 6:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Michael Lorenzen is making his fifth start of the season for the Tigers. He last pitched last Wednesday against the Mets and turned in a dominant performance going seven innings and giving up one run on four hits. That start against the Mets was the first time this season Lorenzen has gone more than five innings and it was certainly a great time as that helped lead the Tigers to a series sweep over the Mets. Shane Bieber will go against Lorenzen; Bieber has returned to his 2020 form when he won the American League Cy Young.
Game 3: Eduardo Rogriguez (3-2, 1.81 ERA) v. Peyton Battenfield (0-3, 4.07 ERA)
Date: Wednesday, May 10
Time: 1:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit | MLB Network
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
The Tigers ace will take the ball for the finale. Eduardo Rodriguez has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over his last five starts; in those last five starts, he allowed just two runs in a total of 34.2 innings of work which has helped lower his ERA to 1.81 as he enters this game. Rodriguez’s WHIP this season has been outstanding as he has a 0.78. He faced the Guardians on April 18th and picked up his first win of the season; he dominated the Cleveland lineup going eight innings allowing just four hits and the Tigers won that game 1-0. Similar to that matchup on April 18th Rogriguez will pitch against Peyton Battenfield who matched Eduardo for six innings only difference was he gave up a run which led to his first loss of the season.
Tigers vs. Guardians by the numbers
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME / TV
|VENUE
|RESULT
|Record
|Mar 30, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|3:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 4-0
|0-1
|Apr 1, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|4:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 12-2
|0-2
|Apr 2, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|1:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 5-1
|0-3
|Apr 3, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|8:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|W, 7-6 (11 innings)
|1-3
|Apr 4, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|8:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|W, 6-3
|2-3
|Apr 5, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|4:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|L, 8-2
|2-4
|Apr 6, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 6-3
|2-5
|Apr 8, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 14-5
|2-6
|Apr 9, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 4-1
|2-7
|Apr 11, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|L, 9-3
|2-8
|Apr 12, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|L, 4-3 (10 innings)
|2-9
|Apr 13, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|W, 3-1
|3-9
|Apr 14, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-5 (11 innings)
|4-9
|Apr 15, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-6 (11 innings)
|5-9
|Apr 16, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed
|5-9
|Apr 17, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed; DH on 4-18
|5-9
|Apr 18, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|GM1: W, 4-1
GM 2: W, 1-0
|7-9
|Apr 19, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 3-2
|7-10
|Apr 21, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|7:05 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|L, 2-1
|7-11
|Apr 22, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|7:05 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|L, 5-1
|7-12
|Apr 23, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|1:35 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|L, 2-1
|7-13
|Apr 24, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|7:40 pm
|American Family Field
|W, 4-2
|8-13
|Apr 25, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|7:40 pm
|American Family Field
|W, 4-3
|9-13
|Apr 26, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|1:40 pm
|American Family Field
|L, 6-2
|9-14
|Apr 27, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 7-4
|9-15
|Apr 28, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed; DH on 4-29
|9-15
|Apr 29, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|GM1: W, 7-4
GM2: L, 6-4
|10-16
|Apr 30, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 5-3
|10-17
|May 2, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed; DH on 5-3
|10-17
|May 3, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|GM1: W, 6-5
GM2: W, 8-1
|12-17
|May 4, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 2-0
|13-17
|May 5, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|8:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|W, 5-4
|14-17
|May 6, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|W, 6-5
|15-17
|May 7, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|L, 12-6
|15-18
|May 8, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|May 9, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|May 10, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|May 12, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 13, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 14, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 16, 2023
|vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 17, 2023
|vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 19, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|7:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|May 20, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|4:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|May 21, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|1:35 pm
|Nationals Park
|May 22, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|May 23, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|May 24, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|May 25, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 26, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 27, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 28, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 29, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 30, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 31, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 2, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 3, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 4, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 5, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 6, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 7, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:05 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 9, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 10, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 11, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 12, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 13, 2023
|vs Atlanta Braves
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 14, 2023
|vs Atlanta Braves
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 15, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 16, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|8:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 17, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 18, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 19, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 20, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 21, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 23, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 24, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:15 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 25, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 26, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 27, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 28, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 29, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|2:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 30, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|8:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 1, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|9:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 2, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|3:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 4, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 5, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 6, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 7, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 8, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 9, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 14, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|10:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 15, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|9:40 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 16, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|4:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 17, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 18, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 19, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 20, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|2:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 21, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 22, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 23, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 25, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 26, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 27, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 28, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|6:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Jul 29, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|4:10 pm
|loanDepot park
|Jul 30, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|1:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Aug 1, 2023
|at Pittsburgh Pirates
|7:05 pm
|PNC Park
|Aug 2, 2023
|at Pittsburgh Pirates
|12:35 pm
|PNC Park
|Aug 4, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 5, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 6, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 7, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 8, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 9, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 10, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 11, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|7:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 12, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|4:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 13, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|1:35 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 15, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|7:40 pm
|Target Field
|Aug 16, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|1:10 pm
|Target Field
|Aug 17, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 18, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 19, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 20, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 21, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 22, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 23, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 25, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 26, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 27, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 28, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 29, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 30, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 31, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 1, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 2, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 3, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 5, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 6, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 7, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 8, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 9, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 10, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 12, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 13, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 14, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 15, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|9:38 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 16, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|9:07 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 17, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|4:07 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 18, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 19, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 20, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 21, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 22, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 23, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|4:07 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 24, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|4:07 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 26, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 27, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 28, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 29, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 30, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Oct 1, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|3:10 pm
|Comerica Park