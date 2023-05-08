Detroit Tigers vs. Guardians Series Preview| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

The Detroit Tigers come into this critical series against the Cleveland Guardians off another series victory. The Tigers have been fun to watch having won six of their last ten games and they've outscored their opponents 51 to 49 over those ten games. On Sunday they saw their five-game winning streak snapped by the Cardinals, however, over the course of their winning, they have moved to within a half-game of the Guardians for second place in the American League Central which is what makes this series so important for the Tigers. The Tigers also took two of three from Cleveland just three weeks ago.

DETROIT TIGERS (15-18) vs. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS (16-18)

Game 1: Joey Wentz (0-3, 6.67 ERA) v. Tanner Bibee (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

Date: Monday, May 8

Time: 6:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Joey Wentz is making his seventh start of the season as he is trying to figure his stuff out having struggled to this point of the season. His best start to date came April 27th against the Orioles when he went 5.2 innings giving up two runs on four hits. Wentz has given up five or more runs in three of six starts this season, which is not an ideal start to his 2023 season. Tanner Bibee will oppose Wentz, making his third career start; Bibee is the 57th-rated prospect and the Guardians' fifth-rated prospect.

Game 2: Michael Lorenzen (1-1, 5.14 ERA) v. Shane Bieber (2-1, 2.96 ERA)

Date: Tuesday, May 9

Time: 6:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Michael Lorenzen is making his fifth start of the season for the Tigers. He last pitched last Wednesday against the Mets and turned in a dominant performance going seven innings and giving up one run on four hits. That start against the Mets was the first time this season Lorenzen has gone more than five innings and it was certainly a great time as that helped lead the Tigers to a series sweep over the Mets. Shane Bieber will go against Lorenzen; Bieber has returned to his 2020 form when he won the American League Cy Young.

Game 3: Eduardo Rogriguez (3-2, 1.81 ERA) v. Peyton Battenfield (0-3, 4.07 ERA)

Date: Wednesday, May 10

Time: 1:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit | MLB Network

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

The Tigers ace will take the ball for the finale. Eduardo Rodriguez has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over his last five starts; in those last five starts, he allowed just two runs in a total of 34.2 innings of work which has helped lower his ERA to 1.81 as he enters this game. Rodriguez’s WHIP this season has been outstanding as he has a 0.78. He faced the Guardians on April 18th and picked up his first win of the season; he dominated the Cleveland lineup going eight innings allowing just four hits and the Tigers won that game 1-0. Similar to that matchup on April 18th Rogriguez will pitch against Peyton Battenfield who matched Eduardo for six innings only difference was he gave up a run which led to his first loss of the season.

Tigers vs. Guardians by the numbers

What's the Tigers' Schedule?

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

Go Tigers!

DATE OPPONENT TIME / TV VENUE RESULT Record Mar 30, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 3:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 4-0 0-1 Apr 1, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 4:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 12-2 0-2 Apr 2, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 1:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 5-1 0-3 Apr 3, 2023 at Houston Astros 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park W, 7-6 (11 innings) 1-3 Apr 4, 2023 at Houston Astros 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park W, 6-3 2-3 Apr 5, 2023 at Houston Astros 4:10 PM Minute Maid Park L, 8-2 2-4 Apr 6, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 6-3 2-5 Apr 8, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 14-5 2-6 Apr 9, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 4-1 2-7 Apr 11, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre L, 9-3 2-8 Apr 12, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre L, 4-3 (10 innings) 2-9 Apr 13, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre W, 3-1 3-9 Apr 14, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 6:40 pm Comerica Park W, 7-5 (11 innings) 4-9 Apr 15, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pm Comerica Park W, 7-6 (11 innings) 5-9 Apr 16, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pm Comerica Park postponed 5-9 Apr 17, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park postponed; DH on 4-18 5-9 Apr 18, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park GM1: W, 4-1

GM 2: W, 1-0 7-9 Apr 19, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 3-2 7-10 Apr 21, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards L, 2-1 7-11 Apr 22, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards L, 5-1 7-12 Apr 23, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 1:35 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards L, 2-1 7-13 Apr 24, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 7:40 pm American Family Field W, 4-2 8-13 Apr 25, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 7:40 pm American Family Field W, 4-3 9-13 Apr 26, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 1:40 pm American Family Field L, 6-2 9-14 Apr 27, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 6:40 pm Comerica Park L, 7-4 9-15 Apr 28, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 6:40 pm Comerica Park postponed; DH on 4-29 9-15 Apr 29, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 1:10 pm Comerica Park GM1: W, 7-4

GM2: L, 6-4 10-16 Apr 30, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 1:40 pm Comerica Park L, 5-3 10-17 May 2, 2023 vs New York Mets 6:40 pm Comerica Park postponed; DH on 5-3 10-17 May 3, 2023 vs New York Mets 6:40 pm Comerica Park GM1: W, 6-5

GM2: W, 8-1 12-17 May 4, 2023 vs New York Mets 1:10 pm Comerica Park W, 2-0 13-17 May 5, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 8:15 pm Busch Stadium W, 5-4 14-17 May 6, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pm Busch Stadium W, 6-5 15-17 May 7, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pm Busch Stadium L, 12-6 15-18 May 8, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field May 9, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field May 10, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field May 12, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 13, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 14, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 1:40 pm Comerica Park May 16, 2023 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 17, 2023 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 19, 2023 at Washington Nationals 7:05 pm Nationals Park May 20, 2023 at Washington Nationals 4:05 pm Nationals Park May 21, 2023 at Washington Nationals 1:35 pm Nationals Park May 22, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 23, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 24, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 25, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 26, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 27, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 28, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:40 pm Comerica Park May 29, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 30, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 31, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 2, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 3, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 4, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 5, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 6, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 7, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:05 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 9, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 10, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 11, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jun 12, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 13, 2023 vs Atlanta Braves 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 14, 2023 vs Atlanta Braves 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 15, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Target Field Jun 16, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 8:10 pm Target Field Jun 17, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 2:10 pm Target Field Jun 18, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 2:10 pm Target Field Jun 19, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 20, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 21, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 23, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 24, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:15 pm Comerica Park Jun 25, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jun 26, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 27, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 28, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 29, 2023 at Texas Rangers 2:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 30, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 8:10 pm Coors Field Jul 1, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 9:10 pm Coors Field Jul 2, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 3:10 pm Coors Field Jul 4, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 5, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 6, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 7, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 8, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 9, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jul 14, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 10:10 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 15, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 9:40 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 16, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 4:10 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 17, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 18, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 19, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 20, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 2:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 21, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 22, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 6:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 23, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jul 25, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 26, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 27, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 28, 2023 at Miami Marlins 6:40 pm loanDepot park Jul 29, 2023 at Miami Marlins 4:10 pm loanDepot park Jul 30, 2023 at Miami Marlins 1:40 pm loanDepot park Aug 1, 2023 at Pittsburgh Pirates 7:05 pm PNC Park Aug 2, 2023 at Pittsburgh Pirates 12:35 pm PNC Park Aug 4, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 5, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 6:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 6, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 1:40 pm Comerica Park Aug 7, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 8, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 9, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 10, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 1:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 11, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 7:10 pm Fenway Park Aug 12, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 4:10 pm Fenway Park Aug 13, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 1:35 pm Fenway Park Aug 15, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 7:40 pm Target Field Aug 16, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 1:10 pm Target Field Aug 17, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 18, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 19, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 20, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 21, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 22, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 23, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 1:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 25, 2023 vs Houston Astros 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 26, 2023 vs Houston Astros 6:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 27, 2023 vs Houston Astros 1:40 pm Comerica Park Aug 28, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 29, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 30, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 31, 2023 vs New York Yankees 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 1, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 2, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 3, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 5, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 6, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 7, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 8, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 9, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 10, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 12, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 13, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 14, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 15, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 9:38 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 16, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 9:07 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 17, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 4:07 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 18, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 19, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 20, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 21, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 9:40 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 22, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 9:40 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 23, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 4:07 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 24, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 4:07 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 26, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 27, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 28, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 29, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 30, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 1:10 pm Comerica Park Oct 1, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 3:10 pm Comerica Park