Detroit Tigers vs. Guardians Series Preview| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

The Detroit Tigers come into this series off back-to-back walk-off wins against the San Francisco Giants, with one coming on a Nick Maton three-run home run to win 7-5 and the other on a Miguel Cabrera single to win 7-6. The Tigers are riding a three-game winning streak as they enter their first matchup against an AL Central opponent in the Cleveland Guardians. Last season the Tigers took on the Guardians 19 times and finished nine and ten against them; the Guardians also outscored the Tigers 82 to 75 in those 19 games.
DETROIT TIGERS (5-9) vs. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS (9-7)
Game 1: Matthew Boyd (0-1, 4.00 ERA) vs. Hunter Gaddis (0-1, 8.53)
Date: Monday, April 17
Time: 6:40 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Matthew Boyd will take the ball for the Tigers to get the series starting after he was supposed to start Sunday, but the game was rained out. Boyd's last start came against the Red Sox, a game in which he didn't pitch poorly, going 4.2 innings and giving up two runs on five hits; he walked four and struck out four. Hunter Gaddis will take the ball for Cleveland, making his fourth start of the year. In his last outing, he struggled against a good Yankees lineup, going three innings and giving up eight runs on eight hits; he walked two and struck out three in that outing.
Game 2: Eduardo Rogriguez (0-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. Peyton Battenfield (0-0, 1.93 ERA)
Date: Tuesday, April 18
Time: 6:40 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Eduardo Rodriguez is coming off a solid start against a good Toronto Blue Jays lineup that he kept in check for six innings giving up seven hits and only one earned run; he walked one and struck out three. Peyton Battenfield is making his second start in his Major League career, his first start came against the New York Yankees, and he pitched well, going 4.2 innings and giving up two runs, but only one was earned; he didn't walk any Yankees batters and struck out three.
Game 3: Spencer Turnbull (1-2, 9.00 ERA) vs. Cal Quantrill (0-1, 5.74 ERA)
Date: Wednesday, April 19
Time: 1:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Spencer Turnbull last pitched on Thursday against Toronto, a game in which he pitched well, going five innings and serving up six hits and only one run; he would walk one and strike out six. That was Turnbull's best start since coming back from Tommy John surgery. Cal Quantrilll is making his fourth start of the year after pitching six innings in his last outing against the Nationals, giving up six hits and three runs; he walked two and struck out six.
Tigers vs. Guardians by the numbers
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME / TV
|VENUE
|RESULT
|Record
|Mar 30, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|3:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 4-0
|0-1
|Apr 1, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|4:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 12-2
|0-2
|Apr 2, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|1:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 5-1
|0-3
|Apr 3, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|8:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|W, 7-6 (11 innings)
|1-3
|Apr 4, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|8:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|W, 6-3
|2-3
|Apr 5, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|4:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|L, 8-2
|2-4
|Apr 6, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 6-3
|2-5
|Apr 8, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 14-5
|2-6
|Apr 9, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 4-1
|2-7
|Apr 11, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|L, 9-3
|2-8
|Apr 12, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|L, 4-3 (10 innings)
|2-9
|Apr 13, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|W, 3-1
|3-9
|Apr 14, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-5 (11 innings)
|4-9
|Apr 15, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-6 (11 innings)
|5-9
|Apr 16, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed
|–
|Apr 17, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 18, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 19, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 21, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|7:05 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Apr 22, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|7:05 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Apr 23, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|1:35 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Apr 24, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|7:40 pm
|American Family Field
|Apr 25, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|7:40 pm
|American Family Field
|Apr 26, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|1:40 pm
|American Family Field
|Apr 27, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 28, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 29, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 30, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 2, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 3, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 4, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 5, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|8:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|May 6, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|May 7, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|May 8, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|May 9, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|May 10, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|May 12, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 13, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 14, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 16, 2023
|vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 17, 2023
|vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 19, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|7:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|May 20, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|4:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|May 21, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|1:35 pm
|Nationals Park
|May 22, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|May 23, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|May 24, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|May 25, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 26, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 27, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 28, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 29, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 30, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 31, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 2, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 3, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 4, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 5, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 6, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 7, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:05 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 9, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 10, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 11, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 12, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 13, 2023
|vs Atlanta Braves
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 14, 2023
|vs Atlanta Braves
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 15, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 16, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|8:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 17, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 18, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 19, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 20, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 21, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 23, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 24, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:15 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 25, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 26, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 27, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 28, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 29, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|2:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 30, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|8:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 1, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|9:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 2, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|3:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 4, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 5, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 6, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 7, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 8, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 9, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 14, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|10:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 15, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|9:40 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 16, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|4:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 17, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 18, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 19, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 20, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|2:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 21, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 22, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 23, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 25, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 26, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 27, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 28, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|6:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Jul 29, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|4:10 pm
|loanDepot park
|Jul 30, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|1:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Aug 1, 2023
|at Pittsburgh Pirates
|7:05 pm
|PNC Park
|Aug 2, 2023
|at Pittsburgh Pirates
|12:35 pm
|PNC Park
|Aug 4, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 5, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 6, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 7, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 8, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 9, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 10, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 11, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|7:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 12, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|4:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 13, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|1:35 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 15, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|7:40 pm
|Target Field
|Aug 16, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|1:10 pm
|Target Field
|Aug 17, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 18, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 19, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 20, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 21, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 22, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 23, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 25, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 26, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 27, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 28, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 29, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 30, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 31, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 1, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 2, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 3, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 5, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 6, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 7, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 8, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 9, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 10, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 12, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 13, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 14, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 15, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|9:38 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 16, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|9:07 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 17, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|4:07 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 18, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 19, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 20, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 21, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 22, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 23, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|4:07 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 24, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|4:07 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 26, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 27, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 28, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 29, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 30, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Oct 1, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|3:10 pm
|Comerica Park