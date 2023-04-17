Detroit Tigers vs. Guardians Series Preview| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

The Detroit Tigers come into this series off back-to-back walk-off wins against the San Francisco Giants, with one coming on a Nick Maton three-run home run to win 7-5 and the other on a Miguel Cabrera single to win 7-6. The Tigers are riding a three-game winning streak as they enter their first matchup against an AL Central opponent in the Cleveland Guardians. Last season the Tigers took on the Guardians 19 times and finished nine and ten against them; the Guardians also outscored the Tigers 82 to 75 in those 19 games.

DETROIT TIGERS (5-9) vs. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS (9-7)

Game 1: Matthew Boyd (0-1, 4.00 ERA) vs. Hunter Gaddis (0-1, 8.53)

Date: Monday, April 17

Time: 6:40 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Matthew Boyd will take the ball for the Tigers to get the series starting after he was supposed to start Sunday, but the game was rained out. Boyd's last start came against the Red Sox, a game in which he didn't pitch poorly, going 4.2 innings and giving up two runs on five hits; he walked four and struck out four. Hunter Gaddis will take the ball for Cleveland, making his fourth start of the year. In his last outing, he struggled against a good Yankees lineup, going three innings and giving up eight runs on eight hits; he walked two and struck out three in that outing.

Game 2: Eduardo Rogriguez (0-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. Peyton Battenfield (0-0, 1.93 ERA)

Date: Tuesday, April 18

Time: 6:40 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Eduardo Rodriguez is coming off a solid start against a good Toronto Blue Jays lineup that he kept in check for six innings giving up seven hits and only one earned run; he walked one and struck out three. Peyton Battenfield is making his second start in his Major League career, his first start came against the New York Yankees, and he pitched well, going 4.2 innings and giving up two runs, but only one was earned; he didn't walk any Yankees batters and struck out three.

Game 3: Spencer Turnbull (1-2, 9.00 ERA) vs. Cal Quantrill (0-1, 5.74 ERA)

Date: Wednesday, April 19

Time: 1:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Spencer Turnbull last pitched on Thursday against Toronto, a game in which he pitched well, going five innings and serving up six hits and only one run; he would walk one and strike out six. That was Turnbull's best start since coming back from Tommy John surgery. Cal Quantrilll is making his fourth start of the year after pitching six innings in his last outing against the Nationals, giving up six hits and three runs; he walked two and struck out six.

