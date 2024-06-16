in Tigers Notes

Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros, June 16, 2024: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More

The Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros On Father’s Day

The Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros face off Sunday at Minute Maid Park, each looking to turn around their seasons. The Tigers, sitting at 34-36, have shown offensive promise by scoring 20 runs in their last three games. Meanwhile, the Astros, 32-39, aim to bounce back after recent struggles and continue their strong home performance.

Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros

  • Streaming: fuboTV
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Radio: Local stations available

Odds:

Predictions for Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros

Kenta Maeda’s struggles on the road (10.80 ERA) and shaky control could make this a tough outing for the Detroit Tigers. With the Astros’ resilience at home and against losing teams, expect Houston to exploit Maeda’s weaknesses and secure a win. Projected score: Astros 6, Tigers 3.

Watch for Tigers’ OF Riley Greene to potentially continue his trend of hitting home runs in day games. Astros’ Alex Bregman aims to extend his hitting streak after playing the previous day. As the series unfolds, milestones and records could add an extra layer of intrigue.

Keep an eye on the Detroit Tigers as they navigate their upcoming games against the Braves and White Sox, pivotal for their playoff aspirations.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

