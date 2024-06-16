Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros, June 16, 2024: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More





The Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros On Father’s Day

The Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros face off Sunday at Minute Maid Park, each looking to turn around their seasons. The Tigers, sitting at 34-36, have shown offensive promise by scoring 20 runs in their last three games. Meanwhile, the Astros, 32-39, aim to bounce back after recent struggles and continue their strong home performance.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros

Streaming: fuboTV

Channel: ESPN

Radio: Local stations available

Odds:

Spread: Astros -1.5

Moneyline: Astros -140, Tigers +120

Over/Under: 9.5

Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions for Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros

Kenta Maeda’s struggles on the road (10.80 ERA) and shaky control could make this a tough outing for the Detroit Tigers. With the Astros’ resilience at home and against losing teams, expect Houston to exploit Maeda’s weaknesses and secure a win. Projected score: Astros 6, Tigers 3.

More:

Watch for Tigers’ OF Riley Greene to potentially continue his trend of hitting home runs in day games. Astros’ Alex Bregman aims to extend his hitting streak after playing the previous day. As the series unfolds, milestones and records could add an extra layer of intrigue.

Keep an eye on the Detroit Tigers as they navigate their upcoming games against the Braves and White Sox, pivotal for their playoff aspirations.