Detroit Tigers vs. Mets Series Preview| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

Coming off a series loss to the Baltimore Orioles, the Detroit Tigers are looking to right the ship against the most expensive team in baseball. The New York Mets come to town after a very weird series, one nearly washed out by rain, that resulted in a double-header yesterday against the Atlanta Braves. The Tigers this season are 8-3 against non-AL East Teams, having won series against the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers. They'll look to build on that success, which won't be easy against the likes of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

Detroit Tigers (10-17) vs. New York Mets (16-13)

Game 1: Michael Lorenzen (0-1, 7.07 ERA) vs. Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 2.19 ERA)

Date: May 2, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Lorenzen has had a bumpy go of it for the Tigers in April. He was really good at getting to two strikes on hitters, but really really struggled to put them away. He's also gotten a bit unlucky with a .366 BABIP and his 5.12 FIP suggests he's pitched better than his ERA indicates. Lucchesi has pitched well in two starts with a 25% K-rate but is also walking nearly three per nine. The Tigers will need to find a way to lift the baseball against the lefty Lucchesi who features a three-pitch mix: sinker (50.3%), curveball (21.9%), and cutter (25.1%).

Game 2: Joey Wentz (0-3, 6.45 ERA) vs. Max Scherzer (2-1, 3.72 ERA)

Date: May 3, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

And now for the stuff we all came for. The first of two homecomings for former Tigers. Two Tiers who were integral to the success of the Tigers in the early 2010s will be taking the mound against their former team on consecutive days. Scherzer hasn't pitched for the Tigers in nearly a decade, but well all remember the passionate playoff performances that led to the success we all enjoyed. This season, Scherzer is up to his old ways, dominating hitters and pressing the envelope. It won't be easy on Wednesday, but it'll be nice to see Mad Max back in Comerica.

Game 3: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2, 2.21 ERA) vs. Justin Verlander (0-0, -.– ERA)

Date: May 4, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM EST

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

And now for the one that'll hurt the most. The former face of the franchise toes the slab once again at Comerica Park. This will be JV's first start this season after rehabbing from an injury, which most likely means he'll be on a short leash. From one former Tigers' ace to another. Eduardo Rodriguez is pitching the exact way we hoped he would when he was signed two off-seasons ago. He is the ace of the staff and has pitched incredibly in his last three starts tossing 20.2 innings, striking out 21, and only walking two.

Tigers vs. Mets by the numbers

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

Go Tigers!

