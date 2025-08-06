Detroit Tigers vs Minnesot Twins: Flaherty Starts in Series Finale 08/06/2025

Tigers Look to Take Series Over Twins in Comerica Matinee

The Detroit Tigers are back at it this afternoon, closing out their series with the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM EST, and the Tigers are favored to win, a position that makes sense given how the two teams have trended lately.

Detroit enters with a 66-49 record, tied for the best mark in the American League. The Twins, meanwhile, sit at 53-60 and clearly shifted into seller mode at the trade deadline. These clubs have split the first two games of the series, each taking a 6-3 win, setting up a key rubber match as the Tigers continue their push in the AL Central.

How to Watch

Radio: 7.1 The Ticket, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9FM

Date: 08/06/2025

Time: 1:10 pm EST

Stadium: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

An Inside Look at Today’s Pitching Matchup

On the mound, Pierson Ohl takes the hill for the Twins with an unimpressive 0-2 record and a tough 7.50 ERA. This marks just his second start of the season. In contrast, Tigers’ starter Jack Flaherty, with a 6-10 record but a more respectable 4.36 ERA, appears ready to keep the momentum going against a Twins’ lineup that has shown vulnerabilities.

Jack Flaherty Gets the Ball for Detroit

Jack Flaherty takes the mound for the Tigers, looking to build off what’s been a solid season overall, despite a 6-10 record. His 4.36 ERA and 144 strikeouts show he’s been far more effective than the win-loss column suggests. More importantly, Flaherty has handled this Twins lineup well in past matchups, which should give him an edge today.

The Twins counter with Pierson Ohl, who will be making just his second start of the season. Ohl enters with a 0-2 record and a 7.50 ERA, which doesn’t inspire much confidence for a team already reeling from a disappointing second half.

Detroit’s Offense Hitting Its Stride

Detroit’s offense has started to find a groove lately, and they’ve made a habit of beating teams with losing records; they’re 4-1 in their last five against sub-.500 clubs. Watch for Riley Greene, who’s quietly turned into one of the Tigers’ most reliable bats, and Matt Vierling, who’s had a knack for clutch hits in recent games.

Minnesota’s Trevor Larnach has been one of the few bright spots for the Twins, riding a five-game hitting streak with seven hits in his last 18 at-bats. Former Tiger Kody Clemens also had a nice showing earlier in the series, picking up three hits in Game 2.

Betting Outlook

Odds:

-Spread: Detroit Tigers -1.5 (+105)/Minnesota Twins +1.5 (-125)

–Money Line: Detroit Tigers -200/Minnesota Twins +165

-Over/Under: 8.5

Odds from ESPN

The Tigers come into the game as -200 favorites on the moneyline, with the Twins at +165. The over/under is set at 8.5 runs, and given both pitching matchups and recent offensive trends, taking the over might not be a bad move. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Tigers a 59.9% chance to win, and the edge isn’t just in the numbers. On the field, they’ve looked sharp, taking care of business against beatable opponents.

