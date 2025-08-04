Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins: AL Central Matchup at Comerica 08/04/2025

Tigers Host Twins in AL Central Clash at Comerica Park

The Detroit Tigers return to Comerica Park on Monday night for a divisional matchup with the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. on August 4, and while the skies may be overcast, the Tigers are hoping to stay hot as they hold onto the top spot in the AL Central.

Tigers Looking to Rebound, Maintain Division Lead

Coming into the game at 65-48, the Tigers are leading the division and looking to bounce back from a recent loss. Casey Mize will get the ball, carrying a 9-4 record and a 3.44 ERA into the start. He’s been a steady piece in the rotation this season and will be facing a Minnesota lineup that’s struggled to find consistency.



The Twins enter at 52-59, fourth in the division, and riding a rare win after beating the Guardians. But they’ve dropped seven of their last ten and remain a team trying to find its rhythm. Offensively, they haven’t been sharp; their batting average ranks near the bottom of the league, but the long ball has kept them in games. With 126 home runs on the year, they sit just outside the top 10 in MLB.

Detroit, meanwhile, has been more balanced. The Tigers rank 8th in batting average (.249) and 6th in home runs (144), showing that the offense can hold its own alongside a strong pitching staff.

Fresh Faces in the Rotation: Charlie Morton

One of the bigger stories heading into this week is the recent debut of veteran starter Charlie Morton, acquired by Detroit at the trade deadline. Morton turned his season around dramatically. After starting 0-7, he has gone 7-1 in his last 11 starts and brings postseason experience to a young Tigers team with playoff ambitions.

Charlie Morton's @Tigers debut:

6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K pic.twitter.com/ZHw5DRR69M — MLB (@MLB) August 4, 2025

“His presence alone will be really good for this team. He’s steady. He never gets too high or too low; he’s done it, seen it, experienced it. -Manager A.J. Hinch via The Detroit News

Morton’s addition should give the Tigers much-needed depth for the final push, especially as the rotation manages workload and potential injuries down the stretch.

Betting Odds Favor Detroit at Home

The Tigers enter as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while the Twins are +145 underdogs. The over/under is set at 8.5 runs, and ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Tigers a 61.2% chance to take the win. Given both teams’ power potential and Detroit’s current form, betting the Tigers to win straight up or taking the over on total runs could both offer value.



Odds:

-Spread: Detroit Tigers -1.5 (+120)/Minnesota Twins +1.5 (-145)

–Money Line: Detroit Tigers -175/Minnesota Twins +145

-Over/Under: 8.5

Odds from BetMGM

