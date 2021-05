Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Chris McCosky, today’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up at 2:10 on July 16 as part of a doubleheader.

Enjoy the rest of your Mother’s Day!

Tigers-Twins postponed. Made up in July — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) May 9, 2021