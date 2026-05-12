Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Can Detroit Build on a Needed Win in Queens?

Detroit Tigers open the second half of their six-game road trip Tuesday night against the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Detroit enters the three-game series at 19-22 after dropping six of its last 10. That slide has left the Tigers in a tie for third place in the American League Central with the Kansas City Royals. The Chicago White Sox sit a half-game ahead of both clubs, while Detroit and Kansas City are only one game better than the Minnesota Twins.

The Tigers will give the ball to Jack Flaherty, the lone member of the Opening Day rotation who is not injured or suspended. Flaherty is coming off a start in which he lasted five innings while allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out 10 Boston Red Sox batters in a 4-0 loss.

The Mets will counter with Freddy Peralta, who has worked deep enough into games and has posted steady numbers so far. He last faced Detroit on June 8, 2024, while pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers..

How to Watch Tigers vs. Mets on May 12, 2026

Matchup: Detroit Tigers (19-22) vs. New York Mets (15-25)

Detroit Tigers (19-22) vs. New York Mets (15-25) Time (ET): 7:10 p.m.

7:10 p.m. Place: Citi Field, Queens, New York

Citi Field, Queens, New York TV: Detroit SportsNet

Streaming: MLB.TV

Radio: Tigers Radio Network

DSN Tigers Facebook Group: Join here

Where the Tigers and Mets Stand Heading into Citi Field Opener

Detroit arrives having finally halted a slide that included a sweep in Boston capped by a 4-0 shutout in Sonny Gray’s return from injury, followed by a rough series in Kansas City. In that Royals set, the Tigers dropped games 4-3 on a walk-off, then 5-1 behind an inside-the-park home run from Bobby Witt Jr. and a strong Michael Wacha outing, before finally responding with the 6-3 win keyed by a first career home run from Workman.

That recent run paints a pretty clear picture: the Tigers’ margin for error is small. When the lineup grinds out at-bats, gets traffic on the bases, and supports the pitching staff, they can stabilize. When they go quiet, opponents have been able to dictate pace and leverage. Valdez’s five-game suspension for hitting a batter further stretches the staff and puts more pressure on the rest of the rotation and bullpen to cover innings efficiently.

The Mets, meanwhile, start this homestand with an opportunity to lean on their own pitching against an inconsistent Tigers offense. The matchup also offers a look at how New York’s lineup handles a Detroit staff that, suspension aside, has shown flashes of being able to control games when it limits free passes and avoids the big inning.

MLB Standings — 2026 Team W L PCT American League East NYY 26 16 .619 BAL 19 23 .452 TOR 18 23 .439 BOS 17 23 .425 American League Central CHW 19 21 .475 DET 19 22 .463 KC 19 22 .463 MIN 18 23 .439 American League West SEA 20 22 .476 TEX 19 22 .463 LAA 16 26 .381 HOU 16 26 .381 National League East PHI 19 22 .463 MIA 19 22 .463 WSH 19 22 .463 NYM 15 25 .375 National League Central MIL 22 16 .579 STL 23 17 .575 PIT 22 19 .537 CIN 22 19 .537 National League West LAD 24 17 .585 ARI 20 20 .500 SF 17 24 .415 COL 16 25 .390

INJURIES:

Mets: A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (back), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (ac joint), Justin Verlander: 60-Day IL (hip), Gleyber Torres: 10-Day IL (oblique), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (elbow), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (groin), Bailey Horn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trey Sweeney: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (head/arm), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Troy Melton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (groin)

Key Matchup: Tigers Lineup vs. Mets Starting Pitching [src]

Game 42: RHP Jack Flaherty (0-3, 5.56 ERA) vs. RHP Freddy Peralta (2-3, 3.12 ERA)

Player G IP K% BB% GB% FIP fWAR Flaherty 8 34.0 29.5 16.0 32.6 5.29 0.1 Peralta 8 43.1 23.2 9.7 43.7 3.2 0.7

Flaherty’s strikeout rate gives Detroit a clear path if he can limit walks. The issue has been free passes, and his 16.0 BB% is hard to work around, even with a strong 29.5 K%.

Peralta has the cleaner profile so far. His 3.12 ERA, 3.2 FIP, and 0.7 fWAR point to a pitcher who has been more stable through eight starts. Detroit will need to make him work early and avoid giving away at-bats.

What the Tigers Must Do to Win the Series Opener

For Detroit, this game comes down to three basic tasks: limit self-inflicted damage on the mound, extend at-bats offensively, and convert opportunities with runners on base. The recent losses to Kansas City illustrated how quickly a game can tilt when free passes and defensive lapses compound. The walk-off defeat and the 5-1 loss both featured moments where the Tigers were one pitch or one play away from escaping trouble, and instead saw the game swing.

At the plate, Detroit needs to carry over the approach that surfaced in the 6-3 win: do damage when pitchers miss in the zone and avoid chasing into quick outs. Against a Mets staff that can work both edges, that means being willing to take walks early and trust that the big swing will come by staying within the zone. Coming off Valdez’s suspension, the Tigers also need length from their starter and clean middle relief so that A.J. Hinch does not have to overextend anyone on day one of the series.

What the Mets Must Do to Protect Home Field

New York’s path is more straightforward: attack the strike zone against a Tigers lineup that has been inconsistent, and force Detroit to prove it can stack competitive plate appearances all night. If the Mets starter can get early-count outs and keep the ball in the park, it allows their bullpen to line up cleanly in the later innings.

Offensively, the Mets should test the Tigers’ control and composure. Recent history shows Detroit is vulnerable when opponents grind out long at-bats and force high-stress pitches, as seen in the late-game pressure Kansas City applied that led to walk-off trouble and crooked innings. If the Mets can run counts, foul off borderline pitches and put balls in play, they can leverage Detroit’s recent inconsistency and potentially get into a bullpen that is already carrying extra responsibility with Valdez out.

The Pick: Mets Hold the Edge, Tigers Need a Clean Game

Given how the last week has played out, the Mets enter this opener with a slight edge, primarily because of Detroit’s recent volatility on both sides of the ball and the strain created by Valdez’s suspension. If the Tigers replicate the quality of at-bats they showed in the 6-3 win over the Royals and avoid the lapses that cost them in Boston and Kansas City, they can absolutely steal the first game on the road. But the safer expectation until they show that consistency is that the home team can capitalize on any early wobble.

This series starts a key stretch for Detroit after a rough run through the schedule. The Tigers have not played clean baseball of late, and the standings show how tight the lower half of the American League Central has become.

Flaherty has never faced the Mets as a member of the Tigers. His last start against New York came before COVID while pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals, so there is little recent head-to-head value to pull from that matchup.

For Detroit, the main focus is simple: get a solid start, keep the game close, and find a way to start this three-game set with a win. The Tigers need more from the rotation, and with so many arms out, Flaherty’s role has become even more important.