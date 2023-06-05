Detroit Tigers vs. Phillies Series Preview| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

The Detroit Tigers will continue their road trip, this time heading to the city of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Phillies for three games. The Tigers are coming off a rough series against the White Sox in which they were swept and outscored 11-3 by Chicago, and they lost the second game on one of the weirdest walk-offs you'll ever see and the finale on a walk-off grand slam. Meanwhile, the Phillies are coming off a series victory over the Washington Nationals, winning two out of three games. The Tigers are 4-2 this season against the National League East sweeping the Mets and dropping two of three against the Nationals.

DETROIT TIGERS (26-31) vs. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES (27-32)

Game 1: Joey Wentz (1-5, 7.28 ERA) vs. Aaron Nola (4-4, 4.70 ERA)

Date: Monday, June 5

Time: 6:40 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

- Advertisement -

Joey Wentz will kick off the series for the Tigers, making his 12th start of the season. He comes into this start with a 1.68 WHIP, a 5.16 FIP, a 3.3 BB/9, and a 7.7 K/9. In his last outing, he did an excellent job in keeping a good Texas Rangers lineup at bay and pitching himself out of jams; he lasted 4.1 innings giving up one run on seven hits; he walked one and struck out five. Wentz will be opposed by Aaron Nola, who is making his 13th start of the season for the Phillies, coming off a start against the Mets in which he went six innings giving up four runs, on four hits; he walked three and struck out five.

Game 2: TBD (0-0, -.– ERA) v. Taijuan Walker (4-3, 5.65 ERA)

Date: Tuesday, June 6

Time: 6:40 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

The Tigers haven't announced a starter for the middle game, but it was supposed to be Alex Faedo before he hit the IL; now they called up Garrett Hill, who will most likely get the ball in this game. Hill's pitched most of this season with AAA Toledo, appearing in 15 games, with four of those being starts. Hill has also appeared in five games out of the bullpen for the Tigers in the early part of this season, going seven innings, posting a 1.71 WHIP, and a 9.0 K/9. If it's Hill or someone else, they will face Taijuan Walker, who is making his 13th start of the season for the Phillies. In his last start, he took on the Mets, going four innings and giving up three runs on two hits; he walked three and struck out two.

Game 3: Reese Olson (0-1, 3.60 ERA) v. Zack Wheeler (4-4, 4.33 ERA)

Date: Wednesday, June 7

Time: 6:05 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

In the finale, the Tigers will have Reese Olson on the mound making his second career start. In his first career start, Olson pitched well, going 5+ innings and giving up two runs on two hits. He had a no-hitter going into the sixth inning but gave up back-to-back hits; he also walked one and struck out six. Olson has carried the momentum from his last three starts in Toledo into his major league debut and will like to continue to build for his second start. Olson will be opposed by Zack Wheeler for the Phillies; Wheeler's last start came against the Nationals on Friday, in which he only lasted 3.2 innings giving up seven runs on eight hits; he walked one and struck out three.

- Advertisement -

Detroit Tigers vs. Phillies by the numbers

What's the Tigers' Schedule?

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

Go Tigers!

DATE OPPONENT TIME / TV VENUE RESULT Record Mar 30, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 3:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 4-0 0-1 Apr 1, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 4:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 12-2 0-2 Apr 2, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 1:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 5-1 0-3 Apr 3, 2023 at Houston Astros 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park W, 7-6 (11 innings) 1-3 Apr 4, 2023 at Houston Astros 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park W, 6-3 2-3 Apr 5, 2023 at Houston Astros 4:10 PM Minute Maid Park L, 8-2 2-4 Apr 6, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 6-3 2-5 Apr 8, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 14-5 2-6 Apr 9, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 4-1 2-7 Apr 11, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre L, 9-3 2-8 Apr 12, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre L, 4-3 (10 innings) 2-9 Apr 13, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre W, 3-1 3-9 Apr 14, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 6:40 pm Comerica Park W, 7-5 (11 innings) 4-9 Apr 15, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pm Comerica Park W, 7-6 (11 innings) 5-9 Apr 16, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pm Comerica Park postponed 5-9 Apr 17, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park postponed; DH on 4-18 5-9 Apr 18, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park GM1: W, 4-1

GM 2: W, 1-0 7-9 Apr 19, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 3-2 7-10 Apr 21, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards L, 2-1 7-11 Apr 22, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards L, 5-1 7-12 Apr 23, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 1:35 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards L, 2-1 7-13 Apr 24, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 7:40 pm American Family Field W, 4-2 8-13 Apr 25, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 7:40 pm American Family Field W, 4-3 9-13 Apr 26, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 1:40 pm American Family Field L, 6-2 9-14 Apr 27, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 6:40 pm Comerica Park L, 7-4 9-15 Apr 28, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 6:40 pm Comerica Park postponed; DH on 4-29 9-15 Apr 29, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 1:10 pm Comerica Park GM1: W, 7-4

GM2: L, 6-4 10-16 Apr 30, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 1:40 pm Comerica Park L, 5-3 10-17 May 2, 2023 vs New York Mets 6:40 pm Comerica Park postponed; DH on 5-3 10-17 May 3, 2023 vs New York Mets 6:40 pm Comerica Park GM1: W, 6-5

GM2: W, 8-1 12-17 May 4, 2023 vs New York Mets 1:10 pm Comerica Park W, 2-0 13-17 May 5, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 8:15 pm Busch Stadium W, 5-4 14-17 May 6, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pm Busch Stadium W, 6-5 15-17 May 7, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pm Busch Stadium L, 12-6 15-18 May 8, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field W, 6-2 16-18 May 9, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field L, 2-0 16-19 May 10, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field W, 5-0 17-19 May 12, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 7:10 pm Comerica Park L, 9-2 17-20 May 13, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 5-0 17-21 May 14, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 1:40 pm Comerica Park W, 5-3 18-21 May 16, 2023 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 7:10 pm Comerica Park W, 4-0 19-21 May 17, 2023 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 8-0 19-22 May 19, 2023 at Washington Nationals 7:05 pm Nationals Park W, 8-6 20-22 May 20, 2023 at Washington Nationals 4:05 pm Nationals Park L, 5-2 20-23 May 21, 2023 at Washington Nationals 1:35 pm Nationals Park L, 6-4 20-24 May 22, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium W, 8-5 21-24 May 23, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium L, 4-1 21-25 May 24, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium W, 6-4 22-25 May 25, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Comerica Park W, 7-2 23-25 May 26, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Comerica Park L, 12-3 23-26 May 27, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park W, 7-3 24-26 May 28, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:40 pm Comerica Park W, 6-5 25-26 May 29, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 5-0 25-27 May 30, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 7:10 pm Comerica Park L, 10-6 25-28 May 31, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 1:10 pm Comerica Park W, 3-2 26-28 Jun 2, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 3, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 4, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 5, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 6, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 7, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:05 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 9, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 10, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 11, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jun 12, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 13, 2023 vs Atlanta Braves 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 14, 2023 vs Atlanta Braves 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 15, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Target Field Jun 16, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 8:10 pm Target Field Jun 17, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 2:10 pm Target Field Jun 18, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 2:10 pm Target Field Jun 19, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 20, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 21, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 23, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 24, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:15 pm Comerica Park Jun 25, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jun 26, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 27, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 28, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 29, 2023 at Texas Rangers 2:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 30, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 8:10 pm Coors Field Jul 1, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 9:10 pm Coors Field Jul 2, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 3:10 pm Coors Field Jul 4, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 5, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 6, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 7, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 8, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 9, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jul 14, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 10:10 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 15, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 9:40 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 16, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 4:10 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 17, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 18, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 19, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 20, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 2:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 21, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 22, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 6:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 23, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jul 25, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 26, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 27, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 28, 2023 at Miami Marlins 6:40 pm loanDepot park Jul 29, 2023 at Miami Marlins 4:10 pm loanDepot park Jul 30, 2023 at Miami Marlins 1:40 pm loanDepot park Aug 1, 2023 at Pittsburgh Pirates 7:05 pm PNC Park Aug 2, 2023 at Pittsburgh Pirates 12:35 pm PNC Park Aug 4, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 5, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 6:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 6, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 1:40 pm Comerica Park Aug 7, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 8, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 9, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 10, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 1:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 11, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 7:10 pm Fenway Park Aug 12, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 4:10 pm Fenway Park Aug 13, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 1:35 pm Fenway Park Aug 15, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 7:40 pm Target Field Aug 16, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 1:10 pm Target Field Aug 17, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 18, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 19, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 20, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 21, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 22, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 23, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 1:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 25, 2023 vs Houston Astros 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 26, 2023 vs Houston Astros 6:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 27, 2023 vs Houston Astros 1:40 pm Comerica Park Aug 28, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 29, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 30, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 31, 2023 vs New York Yankees 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 1, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 2, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 3, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 5, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 6, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 7, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 8, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 9, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 10, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 12, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 13, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 14, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 15, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 9:38 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 16, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 9:07 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 17, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 4:07 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 18, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 19, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 20, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 21, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 9:40 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 22, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 9:40 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 23, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 4:07 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 24, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 4:07 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 26, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 27, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 28, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 29, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 30, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 1:10 pm Comerica Park Oct 1, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 3:10 pm Comerica Park