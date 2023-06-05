Detroit Tigers vs. Phillies Series Preview| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

The Detroit Tigers will continue their road trip, this time heading to the city of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Phillies for three games. The Tigers are coming off a rough series against the White Sox in which they were swept and outscored 11-3 by Chicago, and they lost the second game on one of the weirdest walk-offs you'll ever see and the finale on a walk-off grand slam. Meanwhile, the Phillies are coming off a series victory over the Washington Nationals, winning two out of three games. The Tigers are 4-2 this season against the National League East sweeping the Mets and dropping two of three against the Nationals.
DETROIT TIGERS (26-31) vs. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES (27-32)
Game 1: Joey Wentz (1-5, 7.28 ERA) vs. Aaron Nola (4-4, 4.70 ERA)
Date: Monday, June 5
Time: 6:40 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Joey Wentz will kick off the series for the Tigers, making his 12th start of the season. He comes into this start with a 1.68 WHIP, a 5.16 FIP, a 3.3 BB/9, and a 7.7 K/9. In his last outing, he did an excellent job in keeping a good Texas Rangers lineup at bay and pitching himself out of jams; he lasted 4.1 innings giving up one run on seven hits; he walked one and struck out five. Wentz will be opposed by Aaron Nola, who is making his 13th start of the season for the Phillies, coming off a start against the Mets in which he went six innings giving up four runs, on four hits; he walked three and struck out five.
Game 2: TBD (0-0, -.– ERA) v. Taijuan Walker (4-3, 5.65 ERA)
Date: Tuesday, June 6
Time: 6:40 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
The Tigers haven't announced a starter for the middle game, but it was supposed to be Alex Faedo before he hit the IL; now they called up Garrett Hill, who will most likely get the ball in this game. Hill's pitched most of this season with AAA Toledo, appearing in 15 games, with four of those being starts. Hill has also appeared in five games out of the bullpen for the Tigers in the early part of this season, going seven innings, posting a 1.71 WHIP, and a 9.0 K/9. If it's Hill or someone else, they will face Taijuan Walker, who is making his 13th start of the season for the Phillies. In his last start, he took on the Mets, going four innings and giving up three runs on two hits; he walked three and struck out two.
Game 3: Reese Olson (0-1, 3.60 ERA) v. Zack Wheeler (4-4, 4.33 ERA)
Date: Wednesday, June 7
Time: 6:05 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
In the finale, the Tigers will have Reese Olson on the mound making his second career start. In his first career start, Olson pitched well, going 5+ innings and giving up two runs on two hits. He had a no-hitter going into the sixth inning but gave up back-to-back hits; he also walked one and struck out six. Olson has carried the momentum from his last three starts in Toledo into his major league debut and will like to continue to build for his second start. Olson will be opposed by Zack Wheeler for the Phillies; Wheeler's last start came against the Nationals on Friday, in which he only lasted 3.2 innings giving up seven runs on eight hits; he walked one and struck out three.
Detroit Tigers vs. Phillies by the numbers
What's the Tigers' Schedule?
Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below
This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.
Go Tigers!
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME / TV
|VENUE
|RESULT
|Record
|Mar 30, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|3:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 4-0
|0-1
|Apr 1, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|4:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 12-2
|0-2
|Apr 2, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|1:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 5-1
|0-3
|Apr 3, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|8:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|W, 7-6 (11 innings)
|1-3
|Apr 4, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|8:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|W, 6-3
|2-3
|Apr 5, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|4:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|L, 8-2
|2-4
|Apr 6, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 6-3
|2-5
|Apr 8, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 14-5
|2-6
|Apr 9, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 4-1
|2-7
|Apr 11, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|L, 9-3
|2-8
|Apr 12, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|L, 4-3 (10 innings)
|2-9
|Apr 13, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|W, 3-1
|3-9
|Apr 14, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-5 (11 innings)
|4-9
|Apr 15, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-6 (11 innings)
|5-9
|Apr 16, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed
|5-9
|Apr 17, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed; DH on 4-18
|5-9
|Apr 18, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|GM1: W, 4-1
GM 2: W, 1-0
|7-9
|Apr 19, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 3-2
|7-10
|Apr 21, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|7:05 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|L, 2-1
|7-11
|Apr 22, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|7:05 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|L, 5-1
|7-12
|Apr 23, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|1:35 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|L, 2-1
|7-13
|Apr 24, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|7:40 pm
|American Family Field
|W, 4-2
|8-13
|Apr 25, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|7:40 pm
|American Family Field
|W, 4-3
|9-13
|Apr 26, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|1:40 pm
|American Family Field
|L, 6-2
|9-14
|Apr 27, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 7-4
|9-15
|Apr 28, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed; DH on 4-29
|9-15
|Apr 29, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|GM1: W, 7-4
GM2: L, 6-4
|10-16
|Apr 30, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 5-3
|10-17
|May 2, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed; DH on 5-3
|10-17
|May 3, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|GM1: W, 6-5
GM2: W, 8-1
|12-17
|May 4, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 2-0
|13-17
|May 5, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|8:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|W, 5-4
|14-17
|May 6, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|W, 6-5
|15-17
|May 7, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|L, 12-6
|15-18
|May 8, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|W, 6-2
|16-18
|May 9, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|L, 2-0
|16-19
|May 10, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|W, 5-0
|17-19
|May 12, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 9-2
|17-20
|May 13, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 5-0
|17-21
|May 14, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 5-3
|18-21
|May 16, 2023
|vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 4-0
|19-21
|May 17, 2023
|vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 8-0
|19-22
|May 19, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|7:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|W, 8-6
|20-22
|May 20, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|4:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|L, 5-2
|20-23
|May 21, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|1:35 pm
|Nationals Park
|L, 6-4
|20-24
|May 22, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|W, 8-5
|21-24
|May 23, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|L, 4-1
|21-25
|May 24, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|W, 6-4
|22-25
|May 25, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-2
|23-25
|May 26, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 12-3
|23-26
|May 27, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-3
|24-26
|May 28, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 6-5
|25-26
|May 29, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 5-0
|25-27
|May 30, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 10-6
|25-28
|May 31, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 3-2
|26-28
|Jun 2, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 3, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 4, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 5, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 6, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 7, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:05 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 9, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 10, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 11, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 12, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 13, 2023
|vs Atlanta Braves
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 14, 2023
|vs Atlanta Braves
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 15, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 16, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|8:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 17, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 18, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 19, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 20, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 21, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 23, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 24, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:15 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 25, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 26, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 27, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 28, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 29, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|2:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 30, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|8:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 1, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|9:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 2, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|3:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 4, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 5, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 6, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 7, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 8, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 9, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 14, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|10:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 15, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|9:40 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 16, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|4:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 17, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 18, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 19, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 20, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|2:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 21, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 22, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 23, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 25, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 26, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 27, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 28, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|6:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Jul 29, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|4:10 pm
|loanDepot park
|Jul 30, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|1:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Aug 1, 2023
|at Pittsburgh Pirates
|7:05 pm
|PNC Park
|Aug 2, 2023
|at Pittsburgh Pirates
|12:35 pm
|PNC Park
|Aug 4, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 5, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 6, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 7, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 8, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 9, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 10, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 11, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|7:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 12, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|4:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 13, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|1:35 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 15, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|7:40 pm
|Target Field
|Aug 16, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|1:10 pm
|Target Field
|Aug 17, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 18, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 19, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 20, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 21, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 22, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 23, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 25, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 26, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 27, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 28, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 29, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 30, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 31, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 1, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 2, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 3, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 5, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 6, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 7, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 8, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 9, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 10, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 12, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 13, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 14, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 15, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|9:38 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 16, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|9:07 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 17, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|4:07 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 18, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 19, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 20, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 21, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 22, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 23, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|4:07 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 24, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|4:07 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 26, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 27, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 28, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 29, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 30, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Oct 1, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|3:10 pm
|Comerica Park