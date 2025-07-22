Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game 102 Preview: Casey Mize Looks to Snap Skid

Tigers Look to Rebound in Game 102 vs. Pirates

The Detroit Tigers head into Game 102 looking to bounce back after a frustrating 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. With playoff implications looming, Detroit needs a statement win tonight at PNC Park, with first pitch set for 6:40 PM ET.

Casey Mize Gets the Start

Right-hander Casey Mize (9-3, 3.15 ERA) will take the mound, tasked with righting the ship. Mize has quietly become one of the most reliable arms in the Tigers’ rotation, posting a 20.9% strikeout rate, 6.0% walk rate, and 3.89 FIP over 88.2 innings.

He’ll need to be sharp to keep pace with the calendar — and to give the bats time to wake up.

Keller Could Be Vulnerable

Mitch Keller (3-10, 3.48 ERA) starts for Pittsburgh. While his record suggests struggles, he’s been sharper than it looks on paper, with a 3.33 FIP, 18.7% strikeout rate, and a 5.5 walk rate over 119 innings. That said, the Tigers will have chances if they can finally capitalize on them.

Offensive Urgency for Detroit

Detroit’s bats have gone ice cold, and yesterday’s shutout was a reminder that potential doesn’t matter if it doesn’t translate to runs. With the trade deadline approaching, games like tonight may shape how aggressive GM Scott Harris is in upgrading the offense.

Quick Stats on the Pitching Matchup

Casey Mize (Tigers): IP: 88.2 K%: 20.9% BB%: 6.0% FIP: 3.89 WAR: 1.5

Mitch Keller (Pirates): IP: 119.0 K%: 18.7% BB%: 5.5% FIP: 3.33 WAR: 2.0



What to Watch Tonight

Will Detroit’s offense finally break out?

Can Mize hold steady against a Pirates lineup that’s been opportunistic?

What clues will tonight’s game give about the team’s trade deadline plans?

Fan communities, such as Detroit Sports Nation, will provide ongoing coverage and postgame analysis. For now, it’s all eyes on the Tigers as they try to avoid slipping further in a season that’s still within reach.

