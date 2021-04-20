Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates postponed, double header scheduled

My son insists having practice for his Little League team tonight but according to reports, the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates are not as enthusiastic about playing in the snow as tonight’s game have officially been postponed.

Instead, the Tigers and Pirates will play a double-header on Wednesday with the first game beginning at 2:10 and the second starting at 6:10.

