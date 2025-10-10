Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners: ALDS Game 5 Win or Go Home 10/10/25

Tigers and Mariners Clash in Winner-Take-All Game 5

The stage is set in Seattle. The Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners will face off in Game 5 of the American League Division Series tonight, with the winner advancing to the ALCS and the loser heading home. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park.

How to Watch

Date: 10/10/2025

Time: 8:08 pm EST

Stadium: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9FM, ESPN Radio (National)

Watch: FOX

Pitching Matchup: Skubal vs. Kirby

Detroit- LHP Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21 ERA, 241 K)

Detroit’s ace takes the mound with everything on the line. Skubal has been dominant all season and even better this postseason, striking out 23 across 14.2 innings while allowing just three earned runs. His ability to command both sides of the plate and attack hitters early in counts will be critical against a disciplined Seattle lineup.

Seattle- RHP George Kirby (10-8, 4.21 ERA, 137 K)

Kirby’s season was solid but inconsistent. Through the playoffs he’s pitched only five innings, allowing six hits with eight strikeouts. When his fastball command is on, he can shut down even the most patient lineups, but any misses in the zone could be costly against Detroit’s power bats.

Odds:

-Spread: Detroit Tigers -1.5 (+155)/ Seattle Mariners +1.5 (-190)

-Money Line: Detroit Tigers -125/ Seattle Mariners +105

-Over/Under: 5.5

Odds from BetMGM current to the time of publishing

Tigers Roar Back in Game 4

After dropping Games 2 and 3, the Tigers responded with their most explosive offensive performance of the series in Game 4, crushing Seattle 9-3 at Comerica Park.

Riley Greene blasted a 454-foot homer, the second-longest of his career, while Javier Báez and Gleyber Torres added long balls of their own. The Tigers finally looked like the team that carried them through much of the regular season: aggressive on the bases, patient at the plate, and opportunistic with runners in scoring position.

If Detroit wants to book its first trip to the ALCS since 2013, it’ll need that same spark again tonight. Skubal’s brilliance can keep them in it, but the lineup must back him with early run support against Kirby.

What’s at Stake:

There’s no tomorrow for either club. For the Tigers, a win would cap a remarkable turnaround season and push them into their first ALCS appearance in over a decade, a milestone moment for a franchise that’s spent years rebuilding toward this opportunity.

Lose, and it’s another offseason wondering what could’ve been.

With Tarik Skubal on the hill, Detroit has its best weapon ready. All that’s left is execution, and a chance to keep October baseball alive in the Motor City.