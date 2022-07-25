Detroit Tigers Week in Numbers: Still finding a way to disappoint

Even in a week where the Detroit Tigers only played four games, they still found ways to disappoint.

The team played a double-header in Oakland on Wednesday, in which they won the first game 7-2. They were promptly shut out in the second game, 5-0. They then played host to Minnesota for a short two-game set and lost both of those games.

As has been the case often this year, the injury list has been added to yet again. Starting pitcher Michael Pineda has landed back on the injured list with a triceps injury, Alex Faedo and Kyle Funkhouser have been shut down for the rest of the season, and Rony Garcia is considered day-to-day after an injury in his return start as well. Shortstop Javier Baez also left Sunday’s game early with an arm injury and is considered day-to-day.

Tarik Skubal had a very nice outing this week, going six innings in his only start. He allowed two runs, only one of which was earned while striking out nine. Unfortunately, there aren’t any other outstanding performances to talk about. Offensively, Javy Baez had four hits for the week, leading the team.

Here’s how the week broke down in numbers:

Runs scored: 12

Runs allowed: 24

Team batting average: .177

Team on-base percentage: .285

Starters ERA: 3.24

Bullpen ERA:5.89

Team overall record: 38-58, 14 games out of first place in the A.L. Central.

Detroit Tigers Individual Batting Stats

Riley Greene: 3-18, a triple, two runs, an RBI, seven strikeouts, caught stealing. Season batting average: .240, on-base percentage: .321

Javier Baez: 4-12, 4 runs scored, an RBI, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, hit by a pitch. Season batting average: .217, on-base percentage: .260

Robbie Grossman: 2-10, 2 doubles, a run, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts. Season batting average: .205, on-base percentage: .312

Eric Haase: 2-7, a double, a run, an RBI, 2 walks. Season batting average: .244, on-base percentage: .306

Miguel Cabrera: 1-8, an RBI, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts, hit by a pitch. Season batting average: .282, on-base percentage: .325

Jonathan Schoop: 2-15, a double, 2 RBIs, 5 strikeouts, a sacrifice fly. Season batting average: .209, on-base percentage: .240

Willi Castro: 0-8, 3 strikeouts. Season batting average: .244, on-base percentage: .278

Harold Castro: 4-12, 2 doubles, an RBI, a strikeout, an error. Season batting average: .284, on-base percentage: .314

Kody Clemens: 0-6. Season batting average: .145, on-base percentage: .217

Victor Reyes: 0-5, a walk, 4 strikeouts. Season batting average: .276, on-base percentage: .302

Jeimer Candelario: 3-11, a home run, 2 runs, an RBI, a walk, 3 strikeouts, ground into a double play, an error. Season batting average: .194, on-base percentage: .262

Zack Short: 0-3, 2 runs, a walk, 2 strikeouts, a stolen base. Season batting average: .000, on-base percentage: .250

Tucker Barnhart: 2-6, ground into a double play, an error. Season batting average: .211, on-base percentage: .270

Akil Baddoo: 0-7, a strikeout. Season batting average: .125, on-base percentage: .182

Detroit Tigers Individual Pitching Stats

Tarik Skubal: 6 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 1 run (unearned) against, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts. 1-0 record this week. Season ERA: 3.88, WHIP (walks and hits divided by innings pitched): 1.17

Garrett Hill: 5 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 3 runs (earned) against, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, a home run allowed. 0-1 record. Season ERA: 5.63, WHIP: 1.13

Michael Pineda: 3 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 2 runs (earned) against, 3 strikeouts, a home run allowed. 0-1 record. Season ERA: 5.27, WHIP: 1.36

Rony Garcia: 2 2/3 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 3 runs (earned) against, 3 hit batters. 0-1 record. Season ERA: 4.59, WHIP: 1.04

Andrew Chafin: 1 1/3 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 5 runs (2 earned) against, a strikeout, a wild pitch, an error. Season ERA: 2.73, WHIP: 1.08

Alex Lange: 1 2/3 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 3 runs (earned) against, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, a home run allowed, a wild pitch. Season ERA: 2.92, WHIP: 1.27

Michael Fulmer: 2 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 3 runs (earned) against, a walk, a strikeout. Season ERA: 3.00, WHIP: 1.22

Gregory Soto: 1/3 inning pitched. Season ERA: 2.56, WIHP: 1.23

Angel De Jesus: 2 1/3 innings pitched, 2 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.00, WHIP: 1.17

Joe Jimenez: 1 2/3 innings pitched, a hit allowed, 2 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.22, WHIP: 0.96

Will Vest: 1 inning pitched, 3 hits allowed, 3 runs (1 earned) against, a walk, a strikeout. Season ERA: 3.57, WHIP: 1.22

Tyler Alexander: 3 innings pitched, a hit allowed. Season ERA: 4.05, WHIP: 1.29

Jose Cisnero: 2 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, a strikeout. Season ERA: 0.00, WHIP: 1.00

Jason Foley: 2 innings pitched, 3 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.06, WHIP: 1.33

Detroit Tigers Injury Report (according to ESPN.com)

SS Javier Baez – day-to-day (arm)

SP Rony Garcia – day-to-day (biceps)

SP Michael Pineda – 15-day IL (triceps)

RF Austin Meadows – 10-day IL (Achilles). Will not return in July

RP Wily Peralta – 15-day IL (hamstring). Threw and did agility work on the field on Saturday.

SP Matt Manning – 60-day IL. Needs at least one more start with Triple-A Toledo.

RP Kyle Funkhouser – 60-day IL (shoulder). May need shoulder surgery and will not pitch this season.

SP Alex Faedo – day-to-day (hip). Likely looking at surgery, is done for the season.

SP Eduardo Rodriguez – Restricted List.

SP Beau Brieske – 15-day IL (forearm).

C Jake Rogers – 60-day IL (forearm)

SP Spencer Turnbull – 60-day IL (Tommy John surgery)

SP Casey Mize – 60-day IL (Tommy John surgery)

The Week Ahead for the Detroit Tigers

Seven games are scheduled in the next seven days. Three at home against the San Diego Padres before a four-game set in Canada with the Toronto Blue Jays.

