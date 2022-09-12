Detroit Tigers Week in Numbers – Hammerin’ Haase Hit Homers

Six games for the Detroit Tigers in the past week, with wildly varying results. After starting the week with a 10-0 blasting at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit ended up rattling off a three-game winning streak in the middle of the week (one against LA, two more against the Kansas City Royals). They also managed to be shut out for the 20th time this season in the series finale against Kansas City.

Highlights

Some of the highlights this week included Kody Clemens getting his first career strikeout on the mound, against none other than Shohei Ohtani, of course. Also, Eric Haase had himself quite a week. He had a five-hit game in the finale against the Angels, which was the first time he had even four hits in a game in his career. He followed that up with a three-for-five day at the dish in the opener against Kansas City. Over those two games, he hit three doubles while also mashing three home runs. He finished the week going 9-19 at the plate and is my player of the week no question.

Embed from Getty Images

The rookies on the team also had an exciting week. Spencer Torkelson had himself a very nice week at the plate, finishing with nine hits in 22 at-bats. He also flashed some extra-base power, with two doubles and a home run. Kerry Carpenter and Ryan Kreidler teamed up to create some excitement as well, when they hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game against the Angels, giving Detroit a 5-4 lead at the time (which they were indeed able to hold on to for a win). It was the first home run of Kreidler’s major league career.

Lowlights

Now, the not-so-exciting. Rookie Josh Lester‘s first week in the bigs qualifies, as he went 0-5 at the plate before being sent back down to Toledo. Harold Castro was an unusually bad week at the plate, going just 3-20. Akil Baddoo also struggled in limited time this week, going 0-4 and striking out in three of those at-bats.

Embed from Getty Images

It was also a rough week for starter Tyler Alexander, who gave up a total of 11 runs (10 earned) over the course of his two starts this week. He also gave up a total of 16 hits over 9 1/3 innings of work, with three home runs allowed.

Big shout-out to rookie starter Joey Wentz, however. He picked up the first win of his big-league career in Friday’s 10-2 drubbing of Kansas City. He went 6 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up only two hits and a walk.

Please enable JavaScript Major League Baseball announces rule changes for 2023

Overall Weekly Thoughts

Overall, Detroit finished the week with a .262 batting average as a team, and a .332 on-base percentage. They hit a total of eight home runs as a team but are still struggling quite greatly in that department. They have hit a total of just 88 home runs and are the only team to have a total amount of home runs less than 100. The saddest of all is the fact that they have a decent chance to not crack triple digits as a team (22 games remaining).

The rotation struggled its way to a 4.59 ERA, while the bullpen posted a 3.71 mark for the week.

That will do it for the weekly wrap-up, let’s dig into the numbers!

Detroit Tigers Weekly Stats

Runs scored: 27

Runs allowed: 29

Team batting average: .262

Team on-base percentage: .332

Starting rotation ERA: 4.59

Bullpen ERA: 3.71

Overall Record: 54-86, 20 games out of first place in the A.L. Central (officially eliminated from playoff contention)

Detroit Tigers Individual Hitting Stats

Embed from Getty Images

Riley Greene: 4-16, a double, 2 runs scored, an RBI, a walk, 3 strikeouts. Season batting average: .256, on-base percentage: .317

Willi Castro: 4-19, a double, 3 runs scored, 2 RBIs, 2 strikeouts, hit by a pitch. Season batting average: .243, on-base percentage: .287

Javier Baez: 5-24, a double, a triple, 3 runs scored, 6 RBIs, a walk, 7 strikeouts, ground into a double play, 2 errors in the field. Season batting average: .231, on-base percentage: .273

Josh Lester: 0-5, 3 strikeouts. Season batting average: .000, on-base percentage: .000

Eric Haase: 9-19, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 3 runs scored, 3 RBIs, 5 strikeouts, ground into two doubles plays. Season batting average: .253, on-base percentage: .303

Harold Castro: 3-20, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, a strikeout, an error in the field. Season batting average: .273, on-base percentage: .304

Spencer Torkelson: 9-22, 2 doubles, a home run, 2 runs scored, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, ground into a double play. Season batting average: .210, on-base percentage: .297

Kerry Carpenter: 6-18, a double, 2 home runs, 4 runs scored, 2 RBIs, a walk, 4 strikeouts. Season batting average: .275, on-base percentage: .338

Jeimer Candelario: 4-12, a double, a home run, 3 runs scored, 3 RBIs, a walk, 5 strikeouts. Season batting average: .205, on-base percentage: .266

Jonathan Schoop: 1-7, a walk, a run scored. Season batting average: .201, on-base percentage: .235

Kody Clemens: 0-2, a run scored, 2 strikeouts. Season batting average: .139, on-base percentage: .198

Ryan Kreidler: 5-18, a double, a home run, a run scored, an RBI, a walk, 6 strikeouts. Season batting average: .259, on-base percentage: .323

Victor Reyes: 5-22, 2 doubles, 2 runs scored, 3 RBIs, 2 strikeouts, ground into a double play. Season batting average: .270, on-base percentage: .303

Akil Baddoo: 0-4, 2 runs scored, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts. Season batting average: .181, on-base percentage: .261

Detroit Tigers Individual Pitching Stats

Embed from Getty Images

Tyler Alexander: 9 1/3 innings pitched over two starts, 16 hits against, 11 runs allowed (10 earned), a walk, 4 strikeouts, 3 home runs allowed, and a hit batter. 0-2 record for the week. Season ERA: 5.35, WHIP: 1.38

Eduardo Rodriguez: 7 innings pitched, 5 hits against, 3 runs allowed (all earned), 4 strikeouts, 3 home runs allowed. Season ERA: 4.13, WHIP: 1.33

Drew Hutchison: 4 innings pitched, 5 hits against, 2 runs allowed (both earned), 2 walks, 3 strikeouts, a home run allowed, and a wild pitch. Season ERA: 4.08, WHIP: 1.43

Joey Wentz: 6 2/3 innings pitched, 2 hits against, 0 runs allowed, a walk, 5 strikeouts. 1-0 record this week. Season ERA: 4.05, WHIP: 0.98

Matt Manning: 6 1/3 innings pitched, 3 hits against, 3 runs allowed (2 earned), a walk, 4 strikeouts, and a wild pitch. 1-0 record this week. Season ERA: 3.73, WHIP: 1.22

Will Vest: 1 inning pitched, 2 hits against, a run allowed (earned), 3 strikeouts, a home run allowed. Season ERA: 3.64, WIHP: 1.25

Alex Lange: 2 innings pitched, 3 walks, a strikeout, 2 wild pitches. Season ERA: 4.02, WHIP: 1.30

Jason Foley: 1 inning pitched, a hit against, 3 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.25, WHIP: 1.29

Joe Jimenez: 2 innings pitched, a hit against, 4 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.00, WHIP: 1.04

Andrew Chafin: 2 innings pitched, 3 hits against, 4 runs allowed (only one was earned), 3 walks, a strikeout, a home run allowed, and a wild pitch. Season ERA: 2.81, WHIP: 1.02

Luis Castillo: 1 2/3 innings pitched, 3 strikeouts. Season ERA: 0.00, WHIP: 0.55

Daniel Norris: 2 innings pitched, 4 hits against, 2 runs allowed (earned), 2 walks. Season ERA: 5.12, WHIP: 1.50

Jose Cisnero: 1 1/3 innings pitched, a hit against, a strikeout. Season ERA: 1.72, WHIP: 1.40

Garrett Hill: 1 inning pitched, 3 hits against, 2 runs allowed (earned), a walk, a strikeout, a home run allowed. Season ERA: 3.99, WHIP: 1.33

Kody Clemens: 1 inning pitched, 3 hits against, a run allowed (earned), a strikeout.

Gregory Soto: 2 innings pitched, 2 hits against, a walk, 5 strikeouts, and a save. Season ERA: 3.53, WHIP: 1.37

Detroit Tigers Injury Report (according to ESPN.com)

OF Austin Meadows – 60-day IL (Achilles)

SP Casey Mize – 60-day IL (elbow)

DH Miguel Cabrera – 10-day IL (biceps)

SP Rony Garcia – 60-day IL (shoulder)

C Jake Rogers – 60-day IL (elbow)

SP Beau Brieske – 60-day IL (forearm/biceps)

SP Tarik Skubal – 60-day IL (elbow)

RP Kyle Funkhouser – 60-day IL (shoulder)

SP Alex Faedo – day-to-day (hip)

SP Spencer Turnbull – 60-day IL (elbow)

Detroit Tigers – The Week Ahead

This week, the Tigers play six games at home. The Houston Astros visit from Monday-Wednesday before an off-day on Thursday. Detroit then hosts the Chicago White Sox from Friday-Sunday.