Detroit Tigers The Week in Numbers: An Offensive Explosion

It was certainly a week full of ups and downs for the Detroit Tigers. Seven games in seven days will do that, especially with this team. The week began with a sweep at the hands of the Chicago White Sox, a series in which Detroit scored a total of six runs.

Next, Detroit hosted the Texas Rangers for a four-game weekend series. After being outscored 10-1 in the first two games, I was not the most optimistic Tigers fan you’d ever meet. They were able to rally and win the series’ last two games by a combined score of 21-10.

I’ve been wondering what this team would look like if the pitching started to fall off a bit. Well, we might just be getting that answer. Ideally, the offense would come to life a bit and pick up some of the slack. That hasn’t happened a whole lot yet this far, though, so let’s wait and see.

Kody Clemens collected the first hit of his major league career, a single against the White Sox. Riley Greene made his way into the major-league lineup as well and made quite an impact. He lofted a single to shallow left-center on the second pitch that he saw in the big leagues and has drawn four walks through two big-league games.

Now, for one of the more embarrassing things to happen in professional sports this week. In Wednesday’s 13-0 loss, three different position players each logged an inning of relief pitching. Harold Castro, Kody Clemens, and Tucker Barnhart combined to pitch the game’s final three innings. As it turns out, Clemens is not as good at pitching as his father.

Robbie Grossman finally hit his first home run of the season. He had so much fun doing so that he decided to hit his second of the year the very next day. Yep, 68 games between home runs, then home runs in back-to-back games.

Let’s dive into the number from the week that was.

Detroit Tigers Team Stats for the Week

Record: 2-5 (0-3 against Chicago White Sox, 2-2 against Texas Rangers)

Total runs scored: 28

Total runs allowed: 47

Team batting average: .271

Team on-base percentage: .354

Starting pitching ERA: 6.42

Bullpen ERA: 6.15 without position players, 6.13 including position players

Detroit Tigers Individual Batting Stats

Willi Castro: 7-25, a double, a triple, a home run, 3 RBIs, 4 runs, 6 strikeouts, grounded into 2 double plays. Season batting average: .262, on-base percentage: .294

Victor Reyes: 7-22, 2 runs, 3 strikeouts. Season batting average: .315, on-base percentage: .339

Harold Castro: 6-22, a double, sacrifice hit, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 6 strikeouts, hit by a pitch. Season batting average: .281, on-base percentage: .298

Jonathan Schoop: 6-25, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 6 strikeouts. Season batting average: .194, on-base percentage: .228

Miguel Cabrera: 8-20, a double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 6 strikeouts. Season batting average: .297, on-base percentage: .333

Austin Meadows: 3-10, a double, 2 walks. Currently on the COVID 19 list. Season batting average: .250, on-base percentage: .347

Javier Baez: 4-23, a double, a home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, a walk, 5 strikeouts, a sacrifice fly, 2 stolen bases, and 2 errors. Season batting average: .194, on-base percentage: .237

Robbie Grossman: 6-22, 2 home runs, 3 runs, 6 RBIs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts, a sacrifice fly, hit by a pitch. Season batting average: .213, on-base percentage: .317

Spencer Torkelson: 5-22, a double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, a walk, 7 strikeouts. Season batting average: .190, on-base percentage: .284

Riley Greene: 2-5, 2 runs, 4 walks, and a strikeout. Season batting average: .400, on-base percentage: .667

Kody Clemens: 4-15, a double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts, a sacrifice fly, grounded into a double play. Season batting average: .125, on-base percentage: .194

Tucker Barnhart: 2-13, an RBI, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts. Season batting average: .222, on-base percentage: .271

Eric Haase: 5-16, 2 doubles, a home run, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, a walk, 5 strikeouts. Season batting average: .206, on-base percentage: .264

Individual Pitching Stats

Rony Garcia: 10 innings pitched, 10 hits allowed, 8 runs (7 earned), 2 walks, 8 strikeouts, 3 home runs. 1-1 record for the week. Season ERA: 4.97, WHIP (walks plus hits divided by innings pitched): 1.05

Drew Hutchison: 8 2/3 innings pitched, 9 hits allowed, 5 runs (all earned), 4 walks, 2 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed. 0-1 record for the week. Season ERA: 4.81, WHIP: 1.52

Alex Faedo: 3 innings pitched, 9 hits allowed, 7 runs (all earned), a walk, 5 strikeouts, 2 home runs allowed, a wild pitch, and a hit batter. 0-1 record for the week. Season ERA: 4.28, WHIP: 1.40

Beau Brieske: 7 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.79, WHIP: 1.21

Tarik Skubal: 5 innings pitched, 8 hits allowed, 5 runs (all earned), 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, a home run allowed. 0-1 record for the week. Season ERA: 3.13, WHIP: 1.08

Wily Peralta: 2 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 2 runs (both earned), a walk, 2 strikeouts, a hit batter. Season ERA: 1.98, WHIP: 1.32

Tyler Alexander: 4 1/3 innings pitched, 4 hits, a run (earned), 3 strikeouts. Season ERA: 7.02, WHIP: 1.56

Will Vest: 3 2/3 innings pitched, 7 hits allowed, 2 runs (earned), 3 walks, 3 strikeouts, a wild pitch, and an error. Season ERA: 2.19, WHIP: 0.97

Andrew Chafin: 3 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 3 runs (2 earned), 8 strikeouts, and an error. Season ERA: 3.12, WHIP: 1.15

Jason Foley: 3 innings pitched, 8 hits allowed, 3 runs (earned), a walk, 2 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.32, WIHP: 1.38

Alex Lange: 1 1/3 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 2 runs (earned), 2 walks, 3 strikeouts, a hit batter, a wild pitch, a home run allowed. 1-0 record for the week. Season ERA: 2.10, WHIP; 1.17

Michael Fulmer: 3 innings pitched, a walk, 2 strikeouts. Season ERA: 2.16, WHIP: 0.92

Joe Jimenez: 3 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 4 runs (earned), 6 strikeouts, a home run allowed. Season ERA: 4.07, WHIP: 1.11

Gregory Soto: 3 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 3 runs (earned), 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, a hit batter, and a blown save. 0-1 record for the week. Season ERA: 2.88, WHIP: 1.24

Detroit Tigers Injury Report (according to ESPN.com)

3B Jeimer Candelario – 10-day IL (shoulder)

SP Michael Pineda – 15-day IL (finger)

OF Austin Meadows – COVID-19 list

SP Casey Mize – 60-day IL (Tommy John surgery)

OF Daz Cameron – COVID-19 list

SP Eduardo Rodriguez – Restricted list

RP Jose Cisnero – 60-day IL (shoulder)

SP Matt Manning – 10-day IL (biceps)

RP Kyle Funkhouser – 60-day IL (shoulder)

SP Spencer Turnbull – 60-day IL (elbow)

C Jake Rogers – 60-day IL (forearm)

The Week Ahead

The Detroit Tigers begin an eight-game road trip on Monday with a trip to Boston for three games. They have Thursday off, then finish the week with a three-game set in Arizona.

