Detroit Tigers Week in Numbers: Jeimer Candelario’s Week Not Enough

At least there was some excitement for the Detroit Tigers this week. While the overall results were far from fantastic, the team as a whole provided some spark in some areas.

Overall, the team played seven games, losing four of them. They took two-out-of-three from the visiting San Diego Padres before dropping three of four in Toronto.

Weekly Wrap Up

We definitely need to highlight the bullpen this week. Although a couple of individual performances stand out because of poor final lines, the bullpen teamed up for an absolutely magnificent 0.32 ERA in 28 innings of work. Yep, that’s just one earned run against this week.

We must remember that although Alex Lange, Derek Law, Joe Jimenez, and Gregory Soto all gave up runs this week (Law gave up four runs, and Soto three), those runs were considered unearned do not affect a pitcher’s ERA. Also noteworthy: we made it through an entire week without using a position player to pitch!

The starting rotation wasn’t as good as the bullpen this week, that’s for sure. Drew Hutchison and Garrett Hill both ended up starting two games this week, with neither getting a win in either of their starts. In fact, the only pitchers to record wins this week were relievers (Will Vest twice and Michael Fulmer).

Tarik Skubal had the team’s best start of the week, going six innings without allowing an earned run. He received a no-decision in that start. Also starting games this week were Tyler Alexander and Bryan Garcia. Alexander picked up an L, and Garcia got the no-decision.

Offensively, Jeimer Candelario had his best week of the season and was the team’s most valuable batter. He finished the week with ten hits in 28 at-bats, with four doubles, three home runs, and eight RBIs. That’s a .357 mark for the week, which raised his season batting average to .211.

Overall, the team combined for 24 extra-base hits. Considering that one of my biggest complaints this season was the lack of extra-base hits, I’m satisfied with that number for the week.

Here’s your weekly deep dive into the stats from the last week of Tigers baseball:

Overall Team Stats

Record: 3-4

Team batting average: .244

Team on-base percentage: .339

Starting rotation ERA: 4.36

Bullpen ERA: 0.32

Overall team record: 41-62, 13 games out of first place in the A.L. Central

Detroit Tigers Individual Batting Stats

Riley Greene: 6-27, 2 doubles, 3 runs scored, 2 RBIs, a walk, seven strikeouts. Season batting average: .243, on-base percentage: .315

Javier Baez: 7-27, 2 doubles, a home run, 4 runs scored, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts, a sacrifice fly, a stolen base, ground into a double play, hit by a pitch, 4 errors in the field. Season batting average: .221, on-base percentage: .266

Kody Clemens: 0-5, RBI, 2 strikeouts, a sacrifice fly. Season batting average: .134, on-base percentage: .200

Robbie Grossman: 4-19, 2 doubles, a run scored, an RBI, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts, an error in the field. Season batting average: .205, on-base percentage: .313

Miguel Cabrera: 4-20, a double, a home run, 3 runs scored, an RBI, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts, grounded into 2 double plays. Season batting average: .277, on-base percentage: .326

Eric Haase: 4-18, a home run, 2 runs scored, 5 RBIs, 5 strikeouts. Season batting average: .242, on-base percentage: .296

Jonathan Schoop: 5-21, a home run, 3 runs scored, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, hit by a pitch. Season batting average: .210, on-base percentage: .246

Jeimer Candelario: 10-28, 4 doubles, 3 home runs, 4 runs scored, 8 RBIs, 4 strikeouts, hit by a pitch, an error in the field. Season batting average: .211, on-base percentage: .273

Harold Castro: 6-23, a double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts, an error in the field. Season batting average: .281, on-base percentage: .314

Willi Castro: 5-20, 2 home runs, 5 runs scored, 2 RBIs, 4 strikeouts. Season batting average: .245, on-base percentage: .275

Tucker Barnhart: 0-9, 4 strikeouts. Season batting average: .201, on-base percentage: .285

Akil Baddoo: 1-5, a run scored, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts. Season batting average: .130, on-base percentage: .202

Victor Reyes: 7-20, 3 doubles, 2 runs scored, 3 RBIs, a walk, 7 strikeouts. Season batting average: .287, on-base percentage: .313

Detroit Tigers Individual Pitching Stats

The Starters

Drew Hutchison: 9 1/3 innings pitched, 8 hits allowed, 5 runs against (all earned), 5 walks, 7 strikeouts, a home run allowed. Season ERA: 4.53, WHIP: 1.39

Garrett Hill: 10 innings pitched, 11 hits allowed, 7 runs against (all earned), 6 walks, 3 strikeouts, a home run allowed, an error in the field. 0-1 record for the week. Season ERA: 5.88, WHIP: 1.35

Tarik Skubal: 6 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 2 runs against (0 earned), 3 walks, 2 strikeouts, a wild pitch. Season ERA: 3.67, WHIP: 1.16

Tyler Alexander: 4 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 3 runs against (2 earned), a walk, a strikeout, a home run allowed. 0-1 record for the week. Season ERA: 4.10, WHIP: 1.31

Bryan Garcia: 3 2/3 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 2 runs against (earned), 2 walks, 3 strikeouts, a home run allowed. Season ERA: 6.00, WHIP: 2.33

The Bullpen

Alex Lange: 3 innings pitched, a run against (unearned), a walk, 4 strikeouts. Season ERA: 2.70, WHIP: 1.20

Derek Law: 1 inning pitched, 2 hits allowed, 4 runs against (all unearned), a strikeout, a wild pitch, a hit batter, a home run allowed, an error in the field. 0-1 record for the week. Season ERA: 0.00, WHIP: 2.00

Jose Cisnero: 2 2/3 innings pitched, 3 walks, a strikeout. Season ERA: 0.00, WHIP: 1.07

Will Vest: 4 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, a walk, 4 strikeouts, a wild pitch. 2-0 record for the week. Season ERA: 3.20, WHIP: 1.19

Angel De Jesus: 3 1/3 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, a run against (earned), a walk. Season ERA: 2.89, WHIP: 1.18

Joe Jimenez: 2 2/3 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, a run (unearned), 6 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.00, WHIP: 0.97

Michael Fulmer: 3 innings pitched, a walk, 3 strikeouts. 1-0 record this week. Season ERA: 2.77, WHIP: 1.15

Andrew Chafin: 2 1/3 innings pitched, a walk, 4 strikeouts. Season ERA: 2.53, WHIP: 1.06

Jason Foley: 3 1/3 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, a walk, 2 strikeouts. Season ERA: 2.79, WHIP: 1.29

Gregory Soto: 2 2/3 innings pitched, 3 runs allowed (all unearned), 5 strikeouts, 2 hit batters, a save. 0-1 record this week. Season ERA: 2.36, WHIP: 1.14

Detroit Tigers Injury Report (according to ESPN.com)

SP Beau Brieske – 15-day IL (forearm). Pitched three innings for Toledo on Sunday.

SP Matt Manning – 60-day IL (shoulder/biceps). Expected to start on Tuesday for the Tigers.

SP Drew Hutchison – day-to-day

SP Eduardo Rodriguez – Restricted List.

SP Michael Pineda – 15-day IL (triceps). Threw lightly on Friday.

SP Joey Wentz – day-to-day. Pitched for the West Michigan Whitecaps on Friday.

OF Austin Meadows – 10-day IL (Achilles). Not currently in a running program.

C Jake Rogers – 60-day IL (elbow). Took live batting practice this week.

RP Wily Peralta – 15-day IL (hamstring). Recorded a save for Toledo on Wednesday.

RP Kyle Funkhouser – 60-day IL (shoulder). Will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

SP Alex Faedo – day-to-day. Will have season-ending hip surgery.

SP Spencer Turnbull – 60-day IL (elbow). Will not return this season.

RP Rony Garcia – 15-day IL (shoulder)

SP Casey Mize – 60-day IL. Will not pitch again this season after Tommy John surgery.

The Week Ahead for the Detroit Tigers

No breaks in the coming week for Detroit. They begin a three-game series in Minnesota today and finish out the week, hosting a four-game series against Tampa Bay.

