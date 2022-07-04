Detroit Tigers: The Week in Numbers 6/27-7/3

A short week that included just five games for the Detroit Tigers was just as frustrating as most weeks have been this season. The Tigers played twice in San Francisco (1-1) and three more at home against Kansas City (1-2).

We’ve all heard Matt Shepard say it numerous times this season: “The Tigers threaten but fail to score.” That utterance was heard many times this week, as the team combined to go 5-37 with runners in scoring position and left 37 runners on base.

Despite the lowly overall results, there were some very exciting moments during these five games. Eric Haase‘s fifth home run of the season came in a timely fashion in the second game at San Francisco.

The two-run shot in the sixth inning put Detroit in front 3-1 at the time, and they held on to win 3-2. Even more dramatic was the end to Saturday’s game.

The Tigers were trailing 3-2 with one out in the bottom of the ninth when Victor Reyes hit his first home run of the season to tie the game. Two pitches later, Riley Greene ended the game with his first career home run.

We also saw a starting pitcher return from the injured list, believe it or not! Michael Pineda returned to the rotation on Friday, his first game since May 14th.

Though it was in a losing effort, it was good to see a name drop off the IL. Unfortunately, a new name was added to the injured list on Sunday. Rony Garcia has been placed on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Despite the fact that the team actually hit some home runs this week, they are still dead last in the league in power numbers.

Their 44 home runs are comfortably the fewest in the majors. The next lowest mark is Oakland’s 55, a gap of 11 home runs.

Here’s how the week broke down in numbers.

Overall Team Statistics For The Week

Team Record: 2-3

Total Runs Scored: 15

Total Runs Allowed: 19

Starting Pitcher ERA: 5.32

Bullpen ERA: 1.92

Team Batting Average: .256

Team On-Base Percentage: .369

Overall Record: 30-47, 12.5 games out of first place in the AL Central

Detroit Tigers Individual Batting Statistics

Robbie Grossman 2-12, 2 doubles, 1 run, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts. Season batting average: .211, on-base percentage: .314

Javier Baez: 4-20, a triple, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 7 strikeouts, ground into a double play, a sacrifice fly. Season batting average: .212, on-base percentage: .249

Miguel Cabrera: 5-14, 2 RBIs, a walk, 2 strikeouts, a sacrifice fly. Season batting average: .300, on-base percentage: .337

Riley Greene: 7-20, a triple, a home run (first of his major league career), 4 runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts. Season batting average: .292, on-base percentage: .414

Spencer Torkelson: 3-15, a home run, a run scored, 2 RBIs, a walk, 3 strikeouts, ground into 2 double plays. Season batting average: .194, on-base percentage: .285

Kody Clemens: 1-3, a home run, a run scored, 1 RBI, 1 walk. Season batting average: .146, on-base percentage: .234

Willi Castro: 5-15, a double, a run scored, 1 RBI, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts. Season batting average: .262, on-base percentage: .297

Jeimer Candelario: 3-12, a double, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts, hit by a pitch. Season batting average: .190, on-base percentage: .254

Jonathan Schoop: 2-16, 6 strikeouts, ground into a double play. Season batting average: .191, on-base percentage: .224

Tucker Barnhart: 1-7, a double, a run, 3 strikeouts. Season batting average: .213, on-base percentage: .263

Harold Castro: 1-8, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts. Season batting average: .273, on-base percentage: .297

Eric Haase: 2-8, a home run, a run scored, 4 RBIs, a walk, 4 strikeouts, a sacrifice fly. Season batting average: .218, on-base percentage: .269

Victor Reyes: 5-10, a double, a home run, a run scored, 2 RBIs, a walk, 2 strikeouts, a sacrifice fly. Season batting average: .305, on-base percentage: .326

Detroit Tigers Individual Pitching Statistics

Tarik Skubal: 9 1/3 innings pitched, 9 hits allowed, 8 runs (all earned), 7 walks, 6 strikeouts, 2 home runs allowed. 0-2 record for the week. Season ERA: 4.06, WHIP (walks and hits divided by innings pitched): 1.20

Rony Garcia: 5 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 1 run (earned), 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed. 1-0 record for the week. Season ERA: 4.28, WHIP: 1.06

Michael Pineda: 5 innings pitched, 7 hits allowed, 3 runs (earned), 3 strikeouts, 2 home runs allowed. 0-1 record for the week. Season ERA: 3.62, WHIP: 1.13

Beau Brieske: 6 innings pitched, 6 hits allowed, 3 runs (earned), 3 walks, 3 strikeouts. Season ERA: 4.54, WHIP: 1.28

Jason Foley: 1 2/3 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 1 run (earned), 1 walk, 1 strikeout, hit a batter. Season ERA: 2.96, WHIP: 1.46

Tyler Alexander: 2 innings pitched, 1 walk, 1 strikeout. Season ERA: 5.24, WHIP: 1.34

Will Vest: 2 1/3 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.41, WHIP: 1.14

Wily Peralta: 2 2/3 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 1 run (earned), 2 walks, 3 strikeouts, a wild pitch. Season ERA: 2.25, WHIP: 1.44

Andrew Chafin: 3 innings pitched, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts. Season ERA: 2.82, WHIP: 1.03

Alex Lange: 1 2/3 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 1 run (earned), 2 strikeouts. Season ERA: 2.15, WHIP: 1.19

Michael Fulmer: 2 1/3 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 1 run (earned), 2 walks, 2 strikeouts. Season ERA: 2.15, WHIP: 1.02

Joe Jimenez: 2 innings pitched, 1 strikeout, 1-0 record for the week. Season ERA: 3.34, WHIP: 0.94

Gregory Soto: 1 inning pitched, 1 strikeout, 1 save. Season ERA: 2.57, WHIP: 1.11

Detroit Tigers Injury Report (according to ESPN)

SP Matt Manning – transferred to the 60-day IL (biceps/shoulder)

SP Eduardo Rodriguez – Restricted list

RP Jose Cisnero – 60-day IL (shoulder)

SP Rony Garcia – 15-day IL (shoulder)

OF Austin Meadows – 10-day IL (left and right Achilles)

SP Casey Mize – 60-day IL (Tommy John)

RP Kyle Funkhouser – 60-day IL (shoulder)

SP Spencer Turnbull – 60-day IL (Tommy John)

C Jake Rogers – 60-day IL (forearm)

The Week Ahead

The Tigers are right smack in the midst of a jam-packed section of the schedule. They play eight games the next week, followed by another eight-game week after that.

This week, Detroit hosts Cleveland for four from Monday to Wednesday (a double-header on Monday).

They will close out the week by visiting the Chicago White Sox for a four-game set from Thursday-Sunday, which officially begins a 14-game road trip for Detroit.

