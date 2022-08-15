Detroit Tigers Week In Numbers – Here We Go Again

I’m not sure what the right word would be to properly describe the last week for the Detroit Tigers. Embarrassing? While true, that probably doesn’t do the job. Pathetic? That’s getting a little closer. Abysmal? Yeah, let’s go with that one.

The last week for the Detroit Tigers has been abysmal. They played six games, and as you likely could have figured out from the intro, they lost all six games they played. A three-game sweep (at home) against Cleveland, then another sweep at the hands of the White Sox while in Chicago.

If there is a silver lining to come from a week like that, it might be in the fact that Detroit pitchers had a decent week. The starters teamed up for a combined 2.56 ERA, although only one start this week lasted more than five innings. That one start belonged to Tyler Alexander, who had one of the best outings of his career.

He pitched seven innings while only allowing two runs against Cleveland and unfortunately picked up a tough-luck loss. The bullpen saw some action this week as well, pitching in 20 1/3 innings and to the tune of a 3.98 ERA.

In other news on the pitching front, Daniel Norris is starting games for the Tigers again. Yep, the same Daniel Norris that was a key piece in the trade that sent David Price from Detroit to Toronto a few years back. This week, he pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his re-debut with the team.

Why was Norris brought back to Detroit? That would be partly because Detroit transferred Tarik Skubal to the 60-day injured list and effectively ended his season. Add that to the woes that the team has seen so far this year.

Offensive Black Hole

Offensively is where the massive problems lie on the team at this point. Collectively, the team batted .207 this week. Combine that low batting average with just 11 walks for the week, and you get an on-base percentage of .261. Very uninspiring.

But perhaps the most frustrating stat this week is that Detroit batters struck out 78 times in 203 at-bats (38.4%). Individually, Javier Baez had seven hits this week to lead the team. Riley Greene struck out ten times this week, also leading the team.

Kerry Carpenter has made his way to the show, making his Major League debut this week. Unfortunately, he hasn’t enjoyed much success yet as he has gone 1-11 with a single and seven strikeouts. Given his success at the minor league levels this year, I don’t believe there is much to worry about with him yet.

Enough from me; let’s get to the numbers.

Detroit Tigers Weekly Stats

Record: 0-6

Starter’s ERA: 2.56

Bullpen ERA: 3.98

Team batting average: .207

Team on-base percentage: .261

Runs scored: 14

Runs allowed: 25

Overall Record: 43-73, 19 games out of first place in the A.L. Central

Detroit Tigers Individual Batting Stats

Riley Greene: 6-27, 2 doubles, 2 runs scored, 3 RBIs, 10 strikeouts, ground into a double play. Season batting average: .237, on-base percentage: .296

Javier Baez: 7-24, a double, a home run, 2 runs scored, 2 RBIs, 9 strikeouts, a stolen base, ground into a double play, 2 errors in the field. Season batting average: .227, on-base percentage: .268

Harold Castro: 6-23, 4 runs scored, a home run, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts. Season batting average: .286, on-base percentage: .318

Miguel Cabrera: 1-6, a walk, 2 strikeouts. Season batting average: .266, on-base percentage: .318

Victor Reyes: 3-17, a run scored, 5 strikeouts, an error in the field. Season batting average: .260, on-base percentage: .286

Jeimer Candelario: 1-17, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts. Season batting average: .200, on-base percentage: .262

Willi Castro: 4-15, a run scored, a walk, 9 strikeouts, an error in the field. Season batting average: .243, on-base percentage: .282

Jonathan Schoop: 3-19, 2 doubles, a run scored, an RBI, 5 strikeouts. Season batting average: .202, on-base percentage: .237

Tucker Barnhart: 1-9, 2 strikeouts. Season batting average: .197, on-base percentage: .256

Kody Clemens: 0-4, 2 strikeouts. Season batting average: .133, on-base percentage: .193

Eric Haase: 3-14, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs, a walk, 8 strikeouts. Season batting average: .237, on-base percentage: .288

Akil Baddoo: 6-17, 2 runs scored, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts, a stolen base. Season batting average: .179, on-base percentage: .250

Kerry Carpenter: 1-11, a run scored, a walk, 7 strikeouts. Season batting average: .091, on-base percentage: .167

Detroit Tigers Individual Pitching Stats

Tyler Alexander: 12 innings pitched, 13 hits against, 5 runs allowed (all earned), 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, a home run allowed. 0-2 record for the week. Season ERA: 3.98, WHIP: 1.25

Drew Hutchison: 5 innings pitched, 8 hits against, 3 runs allowed (all earned), a walk, 3 strikeouts. 0-1 record for the week. Season ERA: 4.45, WHIP: 1.47

Garrett Hill: 5 innings pitched, 4 hits against, 3 runs allowed (only 1 of those runs being earned), 2 walks, a strikeout, a home run allowed, 2 hit batters. Season ERA: 4.66, WHIP: 1.36

Daniel Norris: 4 2/3 innings pitched, 4 hits against, 2 walks, a strikeout, a hit batter. Season ERA (since re-joining Detroit): 0.00, WHIP: 1.29

Matt Manning: 5 innings pitched, 10 hits against, 4 runs allowed (all earned), a walk, 5 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.24, WHIP: 1.32

Alex Lange: 3 innings pitched, 3 hits against, 2 runs allowed (earned), a walk, 4 strikeouts, a hit batter. 0-1 record this week. Season ERA: 3.13, WHIP: 1.22

Joe Jimenez: 1 2/3 innings pitched, 2 hits against, a run (earned), a strikeout. 0-1 record this week. Season ERA: 3.48, WHIP: 1.09

Jose Cisnero: 1 1/3 innings pitched, a hit against. Season ERA: 1.13, WHIP: 1.13

Jason Foley: 3 1/3 innings pitched, 2 hits against, 3 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.07, WHIP: 1.34

Andrew Chafin: 2 innings pitched, 2 hits against, a run (earned), a strikeout, a home run allowed. Season ERA: 2.35, WHIP: 1.02

Will Vest: 3 innings pitched, 5 hits against, 3 runs allowed (all earned), a walk, 2 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.60, WHIP: 1.27

Luis Castillo: 1 innings pitched. Season ERA: 0.00, WHIP: 1.00

Wily Peralta: 3 innings pitched, 4 hits against, 2 runs allowed (earned), 3 walks, 4 strikeouts, a home run allowed. Season ERA: 2.65, WHIP: 1.53

Gregory Soto: 2 innings pitched, a hit against, a run allowed (unearned), a strikeout. 0-1 record this week. Season ERA: 3.10, WHIP: 1.18

Detroit Tigers Injury Report (according to ESPN.com)

Tarik Skubal – 60-day IL (elbow). Visiting a specialist on Monday and is done for the season.

Eduardo Rodriguez – Restricted List. Had a rehab outing with Toledo on Thursday.

Michael Pineda – 15-day IL (triceps). Expected to start a rehab assignment with Toledo soon.

Beau Brieske – 60-day IL (forearm/biceps). Transferred to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Austin Meadows – 10-day IL (Achilles). Has started a rehab assignment with Toledo.

Jake Rogers – 60-day IL (elbow)

Kyle Funkhouser – 60-day IL (shoulder)

Alex Faedo – day-to-day. Season-ending hip surgery.

Spencer Turnbull – 60-day IL (elbow)

Rony Garcia – 15-day IL (shoulder)

Casey Mize – 60-day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Detroit Tigers – The Week Ahead

Seven games in seven days coming up this week, starting with a four-game series in Cleveland. Monday features a double-header, meaning the four-game series will be done in three days. Thursday will be a day off for the team, and they close out the week by hosting the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game set.

