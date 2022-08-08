Detroit Tigers Week in Numbers: Strikeouts A Massive Concern

Another week is in the books for the Detroit Tigers. Unfortunately, it would be hard to call it a successful week.

The team played seven games in seven days for the second week in a row and also had to contend with the trade deadline. Despite all the rumors leading up to the deadline, the team only ended up making two moves. Robbie Grossman and Michael Fulmer were the only two players to be traded. Whether or not we believe that to be a well-maneuvered deadline by Al Avila is a topic for another day.

The Offense

As for the team results this week, it wasn’t pretty. Detroit played a three-game series in Minnesota, winning one of those games, and also beat Tampa Bay just once in a four-game series at Comerica Park. Yep, that’s a 2-5 record for the week. At the plate, the team managed just 46 hits this week.

Only two of those were home runs, and one of those actually came against a position player. One thing they did consistently, you ask? Strike out. For the week, they teamed up for 68 strikeouts. Riley Greene led the way in that category this week, striking out 11 times.

The Pitching

On the other side of the ball, the starting rotation actually had a quite decent week. Walk amounts were high, especially when Detroit walked 13 Rays as a team on Wednesday. But, Tarik Skubal didn’t give up a run in five innings of work in his only start this week.

Matt Manning made his way back from the injured list, and though his first start back wasn’t great, his second start of the week may just have been the best of his career. He managed seven scoreless innings on Sunday while only allowing four hits and three walks. That particular game was thrown away by the bullpen, which takes us to our next topic.

While the rotation was really good this week, the bullpen was not. Joe Jimenez, Alex Lange, Jason Foley, Michael Fulmer (before the trade), and Gregory Soto all gave up multiple runs this week, adding to the woes. The bullpen’s collective ERA was 7.20, even further showing their struggles. Sunday’s game, in particular, was tough seeing Manning’s stellar performance wasted after Soto’s implosion (five earned runs against).

History!

One last thing before we head into the numbers. The Tigers actually did make history this week! They are the first team EVER to lose a game by seven or more runs when that game was scoreless in the ninth inning. Nice work, fellas!

Here are the numbers for the week:

Detroit Tigers Individual Batting Stats

Riley Greene: 6-28, 3 doubles, a home run, 2 runs scored, 6 RBIs, a walk, 11 strikeouts, hit by a pitch, a sacrifice fly, ground into a double play. Season batting average: .239, on-base percentage: .307

Victor Reyes: 3-21, 3 doubles, a run scored, 6 strikeouts, ground into 2 double plays. Season batting average: .268, on-base percentage: .292

Javier Baez: 6-24, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs, a run scored, 7 strikeouts, 2 errors in the field. Season batting average: .223, on-base percentage: .265

Harold Castro: 9-26, 2 doubles, 3 runs scored, 2 RBIs, 5 strikeouts, caught stealing. Season batting average: .288, on-base percentage: .317

Miguel Cabrera: 1-15, a run scored, an RBI, a walk, a strikeout. Season batting average: .267, on-base percentage: .317

Jeimer Candelario: 4-23, 3 runs scored, an RBI, a walk, 6 strikeouts. Season batting average: .208, on-base percentage: .268

Jonathan Schoop: 2-20, a double, a home run, 3 runs scored, 4 RBIs, a walk, 9 strikeouts, a sacrifice fly, ground into a double play. Season batting average: .205, on-base percentage: .240

Willi Castro: 4-20, 2 doubles,5 runs scored, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts, hit by 2 pithed, a stolen base. Season batting average: .241, on-base percentage: .280

Tucker Barnhart: 2-10, 2 RBIs, a walk, 2 strikeouts, hit by a pitch. Season batting average: .201, on-base percentage: .262

Eric Haase: 4-19, a run scored, 10 strikeouts. Season batting average: .239, on-base percentage: .289

Daz Cameron: 1-8, a run scored, a walk, 2 strikeouts. Season batting average: .219, on-base percentage: .286

Kody Clemens: 1-4, a double, a strikeout. Season batting average: .141, on-base percentage: .203

Akil Baddoo: 3-12, 2 runs scored, 2 RBIs, a walk, 5 strikeouts, caught stealing twice. Season batting average: .146, on-base percentage: .216

Detroit Tigers Individual Pitching Stats

Tarik Skubal: 5 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, and an error in the field. Season ERA: 3.52, WHIP: 1.16

Matt Manning: 12 innings pitched, 9 hits allowed, 3 runs (all earned), 7 walks, 8 strikeouts, a home run allowed. Season ERA: 2.25, WHIP: 1.10

Tyler Alexander: 5 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 2 runs (earned), a walk, 5 strikeouts. 0-1 record. Season ERA: 4.04, WHIP: 1.23

Drew Hutchison: 6 innings pitched, 8 hits allowed, 4 runs (2 earned), 3 walks, 3 strikeouts, a home run allowed, a wild pitch. 0-1 record for the week. Season ERA: 4.37, WHIP: 1.44

Bryan Garcia: 4 innings pitched, a hit allowed, 6 walks, 3 strikeouts. Season ERA: 2.35, WHIP: 1.57

Garrett Hill: 5 2/3 innings pitched, 6 hits allowed, a run (earned), 3 walks, 6 strikeouts, a home run allowed. 1-0 record this week. Season ERA: 5.12, WHIP: 1.39

Jose Cisnero: 2 innings pitched, a hit allowed, a run (earned), 2 walks, 2 strikeouts, a wild pitch. Season ERA: 1.35, WHIP: 1.20

Will Vest: 2 2/3 innings pitched, a hit allowed, a run (earned), 3 walks, a strikeout. Season ERA: 3.21, WHIP: 1.21

Jason Foley: 2 innings pitched, 6 hits allowed, 3 runs (earned), a walk, a strikeout. 1-0 record this week. Season ERA: 3.32, WHIP: 1.40

Andrew Chafin: 4 1/3 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, a walk, 4 strikeouts. Season ERA: 2.23, WHIP: 1.02

Joe Jimenez: 3 1/3 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 3 runs (earned), 3 walks, 5 strikeouts. 0-1 record this week. Season ERA: 3.40, WHIP: 1.09

Wily Peralta: 1 inning pitched, 3 hits allowed, a run (earned). Season ERA: 2.36, WHIP: 1.46

Michael Fulmer: 1/3 inning pitched, 4 hits allowed, 2 runs (earned), a strikeout. Was traded to Minnesota this week.

Luis Castillo: 1 inning pitched, 2 hits allowed, a strikeout. Season ERA: 0.00, WHIP: 2.00

Derek Law: 1 inning pitched, 2 hits allowed, a run (earned), a walk, a strikeout. Season ERA: 4.50, WHIP: 2.50

Alex Lange: 3 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 4 runs (3 earned), 2 walks, 5 strikeouts, a home run allowed, a wild pitch. 0-1 record this week. Season ERA: 3.14, WHIP: 1.23

Gregory Soto: 4 1/3 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 5 runs (earned), 4 walks, 3 strikeouts, a save. 0-1 record this week. Season ERA: 3.26, WHIP: 1.22

Detroit Tigers Injury Report (according to ESPN.com)

SP Beau Briekse – 15-day IL (forearm). Could start for Detroit on Wednesday.

SP Tarik Skubal – 15-day IL (arm).

SP Eduardo Rodriguez (restricted list). Making a minor league rehab start this week.

OF Austin Meadows – 10-day IL (Achilles). Was spotted taking batting practice this week.

SP Michael Pineda – 15-day IL (triceps). Threw off flat ground on Friday

C Jake Rogers – 60-day IL (elbow)

SP Spencer Turnbull – 60-day IL (Tommy John)

SP Alex Faedo – day-to-day. Having season-ending hip surgery.

RP Kyle Funkhouser – 60-day IL (shoulder)

SP Casey Mize – 60-day IL (Tommy John)

SP Rony Garcia – 15-day IL (shoulder)

Detroit Tigers – The Week Ahead

This week the Tigers only play six games after having Monday off. They will host Cleveland for three and play three over the weekend in Chicago against the White Sox.

