Detroit Tigers: The Week That Was 5/23-5/29

As a result of a rainout on Friday, the Detroit Tigers ended up playing in just six games over the last week. The week that was saw the team go 3-3, with a three-game series against Minnesota and a four-game series against Cleveland, with one of those games being the Friday rainout. Overall, the team scored a total of 15 runs while allowing 21.

It was a hot week for Harold Castro, who finished the week 7-14 at the plate with a double and three home runs. While getting quite regular playing time over the last few days, Castro undoubtedly had the best week of all Detroit’s batters. He also added three RBIs, while only striking out a single time.

Elvin Rodriguez is the latest starting pitcher to be removed from a game early with an injury. He left Sunday’s game after just four innings due to lower body cramping. Whether or not he will be added to the injured list remain to be seen. Robbie Grossman has also found himself on the wrong side of the injury report. He was given a “mental health day” on Wednesday as a result of a season-long struggle at the plate and was then taken out of Sunday’s game after batting just once due to a neck injury.

The bullpen had yet another solid week, sporting a collective 2.78 ERA amongst relievers. The starters combined for a 3.90 ERA over the week. While not as impressive as the mark posted by the bullpen, the starters are getting the job done.

As for the offense, this week was definitely better than last week. After a collective .175 average last week, batters combined to post a .230 average this week. The on-base percentage was better as well, checking in at .315 for the week. Now, let’s take a deep dive into the numbers from the last six games.

OVERALL TEAM STATISTICS FOR THE WEEK

Team batting average: .230

Team on-base percentage: .315

Starting pitcher combined ERA: 3.90

Bullpen combined ERA: 2.78

Total runs scored: 15

Total runs allowed: 21

Batting w/ runners in scoring position: 8-35

Team total runners left on base: 46

Overall record: 17-29, 11 games out of first place in the American League Central

INDIVIDUAL BATTING STATS

Robbie Grossman: 3-18, a double, 2 runs, a walk, 7 strikeouts. Season batting average: .199, On base percentage: .311

Daz Cameron: 2-18, 1 RBI, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts, ground into a double play. Season batting average: .172, On base percentage: .250

Jonathan Schoop: 6-25, 3 doubles, a home run, 2 RBIs, 4 runs, a walk, 4 strikeouts, sacrifice fly. Season batting average: .173, on base percentage: .218

Miguel Cabrera: 7-16, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, ground into a double play. Season batting average: .294, on base percentage: .340

Javier Baez: 3-23, 1 double, 1 RBI, 5 strikeouts. Season batting average: .194, on base percentage: .237

Harold Castro: 7-14, 1 double, 3 home runs, 4 runs, 3 RBIs, 1 strikeout. Season batting average: .325, on base percentage: .337

Jeimer Candelario: 3-19, 2 home runs, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts, hit by a pitch, ground into a double play. Season batting average: .191, on base percentage: .249

Willi Castro: 4-17, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts, hit by a pitch, ground into a double play, sacrifice fly, error. Season batting average: .274, on base percentage: .315

Spencer Torkelson: 3-15, 1 double, 1 run, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts, error, caught stealing. Season batting average: .176, on base percentage: .293

Eric Haase: 3-11, 1 RBI, 4 strikeouts. Season batting average: 1.76, on base percentage: .243

Tucker Barnhart: 1-11, 3 strikeouts, error. Season batting average: .242, on base percentage: .279

Derek Hill: 4-13, 1 run, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts, a stolen base. Season batting average: .231, on base percentage: .261

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING STATS

Alex Faedo: 6 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 2 runs (both earned), 2 walks, 2 strikeouts, 0-1 record. Season ERA: 3.00, WHIP: 1.30

Tarik Skubal: 7 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 3 runs (all earned), 1 walk, 5 strikeouts. Season ERA: 2.44, WHIP: 1.03

Elvin Rodriguez: 9 innings pitched, 6 hits allowed, 4 runs (all earned), 3 walks, 8 strikeouts, one home run allowed. Season ERA: 6.17, WHIP: 1.20

Beau Brieske: 4 innings pitched, 6 hits allowed, 2 runs (both earned), 1 walk, 3 strikeouts, 0-1 record. Season ERA: 5.04, WHIP: 1.38

Rony Garcia: 4 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 2 runs (both earned), 2 walks, 5 strikeouts, a home run allowed. Season ERA: 3.00, WHIP: 0.83

Jason Foley: 2 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 2 walks, 1 strikeout. Season ERA: 3.38, WHIP: 1.35

Jacob Barnes: 1 1/3 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 3 runs (all earned), 3 walks. Season ERA: 5.51, WHIP: 1.29

Michael Fulmer: 2 1/3 innings pitched, 1 hit, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.06, WHIP: 1.19

Joe Jimenez: 2 innings pitched, 4 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.24, WHIP: 0.96

Wily Peralta: 4 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 4 strikeouts. Season ERA: 0.89, WHIP: 1.28

Alex Lange: 3 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 5 strikeouts, 2-0 record. Season ERA: 1.45, WHIP: 0.80

Drew Carlton: 3 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 2 runs (both earned), 2 strikeouts, home run allowed. Season ERA: 4.91, WHIP: 0.82

Gregory Soto: 3 1/3 innings, 2 hits allowed, 2 strikeouts, 1 hit batter, 1 save, 1-0 record. Season ERA: 2.30, WHIP: 1.28

Andrew Chafin: 1 2/3 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 2 runs (both earned), 1 walk, 1 strikeout, 1 save, 0-1 record. Season ERA: 3.38, WHIP: 1.31

CURRENT INJURED LIST – according to ESPN.com

RP Jose Cisnero – 60-day injured list (shoulder)

SP Casey Mize – 10-day injured list (elbow)

OF Victor Reyes – 10-day injured list (quadriceps)

SP Eduardo Rodriguez – 15-day injured list (ribs)

OF Austin Meadows – 10-day injured list (vertigo)

SP Matt Manning – 10-day injured list (shoulder/illness)

RP Kyle Funkhouser – 60-day injured list (shoulder)

SP Michael Pineda – 15- day injured list (finger)

SP Spencer Turnbull – 60-day injured list (elbow)

C Jake Rogers – 60-day injured list (forearm)

THE WEEK AHEAD

Detroit hosts the Minnesota Twins for a five-game series (double header on Tuesday), then travels to New York for a three-game set with the Yankees starting on Friday.

