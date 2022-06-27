Detroit Tigers: The Week That Was 6/20-6/26

The past week of Detroit Tigers baseball was certainly…. something. To begin their week, the team traveled to Fenway Park for a three-game set with the Boston Red Sox. That series ended in a Boston sweep. Next up was a trip to the desert for a three-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Detroit was able to take two out of three in this series.

We’ve now gotten to see a full week of Riley Greene at the major league level! The early returns are very promising, too. Somewhat of a catalyst for the offense, Greene had an on-base percentage of .347 this week. Defensively, the youngster has been a complete stud. He’s made incredible catch after incredible catch in the outfield and is seemingly adjusting to the Majors rather quickly.

Another noteworthy item for the past week is the play of Javier Baez. Of course, Detroit signed him to a six-year deal with $140 million this off-season. A contract like that is going to come with expectations, and those expectations were generally not met in the first 50 or so games of his tenure with Detroit. Thankfully, this week may have been the beginning of a turnaround. Baez connected for six extra-base hits this week, including three home runs. He also had seven RBIs, and only struck out three times. His average for the season is now up to .217.

We also can’t forget to show Kody Clemens some love! He hit his first career home run over the weekend in Arizona. Way to go, kid!

A troubling development of late has been the performance of the Detroit Tigers’ starting pitching. Tarik Skubal has struggled in each of his last three starts. Beau Brieske, Alex Faedo, and Rony Garcia all started games this week as well, with only one of those starts lasting more than five innings. The bullpen has been a strength of the team all season, but even they are starting to come down to earth.

Here is this week’s deep dive into the individual numbers:

Detroit Tigers Weekly Stats

Total runs scored: 26

Total runs allowed: 31

Starting rotation ERA: 7.67

Bullpen ERA: 3.26

Team batting average: .248

Team on-base percentage: .319

Detroit Tigers Individual Batting Stats

Victor Reyes: 3-18, a double, 2 runs scored, 4 strikeouts. Season batting average: .278, season on-base percentage: .297

Robbie Grossman: 5-23, a double, 2 walks, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 8 strikeouts. Season batting average: .214, on-base percentage: .316

Miguel Cabrera: 7-24, 1 RBI, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts, hit by a pitch. Season batting average: .296, on-base percentage: .335

Javier Baez: 10-24, 2 doubles, a triple, 3 home runs (including a grand slam), 5 runs scored, 7 RBIs, a walk, 3 strikeouts, 2 errors, caught stealing. Season batting average: .217, on-base percentage: .258

Riley Greene: 5-23, 2 RBIs, 4 runs scored, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts, a stolen base, and an error. Season batting average: .250, on-base percentage: .400

Jeimer Candelario: 4-16, 4 strikeouts, ground into a double play. Season batting average: .187, on-base percentage: .237

Kody Clemens: 1-4, first career home run, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored, a walk. Season batting average: .139, on-base percentage: .220

Spencer Torkelson: 4-18, a double, 3 runs scored, a sacrifice fly, 2 walks, an RBI, 4 strikeouts. Season batting average: .193, on-base percentage: .284

Jonathan Schoop: 4-19, 2 doubles, a home run, 2 runs scored, 2 RBIs, a walk, 5 strikeouts. Season batting average: .195, on-base percentage: .230

Tucker Barnhart: 1-8, a run scored, a walk. Season batting average: .217, on-base percentage: .268

Eric Haase: 4-14, a home run, 4 RBIs, 3 runs scored, 4 strikeouts. Season batting average: .216, on-base percentage: .266

Willi Castro: 1-8, a triple, a run scored, 2 RBIs, 3 strikeouts. Season batting average: .255, on-base percentage: .286

Harold Castro: 3-11, a triple, an RBI, a walk, 3 strikeouts. Season batting average: .280, on-base percentage: .301

Detroit Tigers Individual Pitching Stats

Alex Faedo: 8 1/3 innings pitched, 11 hits allowed, 8 runs (7 earned), 5 walks, 6 strikeouts, and a home run allowed. 0-1 record. Season ERA: 4.84, WHIP (walks and hits divided by innings pitched): 1.49

Tarik Skubal: 4 2/3 innings pitched, 6 hits allowed, 6 runs (earned), 3 walks, 5 strikeouts, a home run allowed. 0-1 record. Season ERA: 3.63, WHIP: 1.13

Beau Brieske: 8 2/3 innings pitched, 11 hits allowed, 9 runs (earned), 3 walks, 6 strikeouts, 2 home runs allowed. 0-1 record. Season ERA: 4.55, WHIP: 1.26

Rony Garcia: 5 1/3 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 1 run (earned), 2 walks, 3 strikeouts, a wild pitch, a hit batter. 1-0 record. Season ERA: 4.57, WHIP: 1.04

Tyler Alexander: 3 2/3 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, a walk, 3 strikeouts. Season ERA: 5.75, WHIP: 1.43

Jason Foley: 4 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts. Season ERA: 2.81, WHIP: 1.40

Andrew Chafin: 2 innings pitched, a hit allowed, a run (earned), a home run allowed. Season ERA: 3.26, WHIP: 1.09

Joe Jimenez: 3 1/3 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 6 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.58, WHIP: 1.01

Wily Peralta: 2 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 1 run (earned), 2 walks, a strikeout. Season ERA: 2.15, WHIP: 1.36

Alex Lange: 2 innings pitched, a hit allowed, a walk, 2 strikeouts, a wild pitch. Season ERA: 1.95, WHIP: 1.16

Michael Fulmer: 2 innings pitched, a hit allowed, a walk, a strikeout. Season ERA: 2.00, WHIP: 0.93

Will Vest: 2 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 5 runs (earned), a walk, and a home run allowed. Season ERA: 3.71, WHIP: 1.09

Gregory Soto: 2 innings pitched, 4 strikeouts, a save. Season ERA: 2.67, WHIP: 1.15

Injury Report (according to ESPN.com)

SP Matt Manning – 10-day IL (biceps)

OF Austin Meadows – COVID-19 list

SP Michael Pineda – 15-day IL (finger)

RP Jose Cisnero – 60-day IL (shoulder/Achilles)

SP Casey Mize – 60-day IL (Tommy John surgery)

RP Kyle Funkhouser – 60-day IL (shoulder)

SP Spencer Turnbull – 60-day IL (Tommy John)

C Jake Rogers – 60-day IL (forearm)

The Week Ahead

Only five games on the docket this week. The Detroit Tigers head to the bay area for a quick two-game set with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday and Wednesday, then have Thursday off before hosting the Kansas City Royals for a three-game set over the weekend.

