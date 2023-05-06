Don't look now but the Detroit Tigers are streaking again. Following their 5-4 win on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Tigers have won four games in a row, and they are sitting at 14-17 on the season. That 14-17 record is nothing to call home about, but considering they are in what is arguably the worst division in baseball, coupled with their upcoming schedule, I'm predicting the Tigers will be sitting in 1st Place in the American League Central by Memorial Day.

Key Points

The Tigers have won four games in a row and currently have a 14-17 record.

The Tigers have a favorable upcoming schedule with only two games against teams with a winning record until Memorial Day, giving them a chance to make up ground on the Minnesota Twins who have a tougher schedule during the same period.

With their improved performance and competitive attitude, the Tigers have a real chance of being in 1st Place in the American League Central by Memorial Day, but they will still need to work hard and perform well on the field to make it happen.

A Favorable Schedule for Detroit Tigers

The Tigers may be sitting at three games under .500 on the season, but when you look at their upcoming schedule, you will see that they have a golden opportunity to make up some serious ground, and even pass the Minnesota Twins, who are currently 19-14. Between now and Memorial Day, the Tigers play only two games against teams with a winning record, while the Twins have to face the Padres, Cubs, Dodgers, Angels, and Blue Jays.

Detroit Tigers will be in 1st Place by Memorial Day

If you have tuned in to the Tigers in 2023, you are well aware of the fact that they are a much different team than they were a year ago. This team goes into every single game expecting to win, and they have shown that they will battle for nine innings (or more) each and every night. Between now and Memorial Day, the Tigers have a lot of winnable baseball games, and that, coupled with the Twins having to play some solid opponents, leads me to believe that Detroit will be sitting pretty by the time Memorial Day rolls around. That being said, on paper means nothing, and anybody can beat anybody in baseball.