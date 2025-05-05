Detroit Tigers Dan Dickerson

Detroit Tigers World Series Odds Continue to Improve Following Series Win over Angels

After improving to 22-13 and dismantling the Angels 13-1, the Tigers are now legit contenders according to Vegas!

After taking three of four from the Los Angeles Angels — capped off by a 13-1 Sunday beatdown — the Detroit Tigers have officially planted themselves in the middle of the World Series conversation. That’s right. With a 22-13 record through 35 games, Detroit now owns the best record in the American League and is gaining serious respect from the oddsmakers.

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sports, the Tigers are now +1700 to win the 2025 World Series, tied for the sixth-best odds in MLB and second-best among American League.

Let that sink in.

Why It Matters

The Tigers weren’t on anyone’s preseason shortlist of contenders, but here they are — hitting, pitching, and winning series after series. Sunday’s rout of the Angels wasn’t just another win; it was a statement. This team is clicking, and Vegas is starting to take notice.

Tigers Turning Heads

Detroit’s 22-13 record isn’t just good. It’s historic. It’s the franchise’s best start through 35 games since 2006, the year they went all the way to the World Series.

Add in the rise of young studs like Tarik Skubal, Spencer Torkelson, and the immediate impact of veterans like Gleyber Torres, and you’ve got a team that’s as balanced as any in the league.

And don’t forget the pitching. The rotation is keeping Detroit in every game, while the bullpen has become one of the more quietly effective units in baseball.

Updated World Series Odds (Top Teams)

Yes, you read that right — Detroit trails only the New York Yankees for the best World Series odds in the American League. This isn’t just hype anymore. It’s real.

The Big Picture

There’s still a long way to go, but the Tigers are officially on the radar. If they can continue to mash the ball like they did Sunday and maintain their pitching consistency, this team might not just be playing in October — they might be dangerous when they get there.

The Tigers are no longer a feel-good story — they’re a legitimate contender. If you were waiting for a sign that this team was for real, consider this it. Vegas is paying attention. Maybe you should too.

