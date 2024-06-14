in Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Youngsters Step Up in Win Over Nationals

Detroit Tigers Halt Nationals’ Win Streak with Stellar Performances

Detroit Tigers right-hander Casey Mize delivered a standout performance on Thursday, guiding Detroit to a decisive 7-2 win against the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park. Mize, who hadn’t reached this level of form since mid-May, showcased his pitching prowess by allowing just one run on four hits over six innings. This effort not only broke the Nationals’ win streak but also revitalized the morale of the Tigers and their supporters.

Casey Mize Reflects On Solid Performance

Reflecting on his improved outing, Mize credited his pitch command for his success. “I honed in that fastball command,” Mize said. “Threw some splits and sliders at the bottom of the zone, and got some weak contact — which I was pretty pleased with.” Mize struck out four batters and showed remarkable control over his slider and fastball, key factors in his dominant performance.

Manager A.J. Hinch highlighted Mize’s resilience, noting, “The reason I took him out…is he needs a building block. And today was one of them.”

Justyn-Henry Malloy’s Offensive Breakout

Justyn-Henry Malloy, the Tigers’ No. 6 prospect, stole the spotlight with a stellar offensive display. The rookie outfielder launched a massive 407-foot solo home run in the sixth inning and added a crucial two-run double in the seventh, solidifying the Tigers’ lead. This impressive showing significantly boosted his batting average and earned praise from Manager A.J. Hinch.

“Having a break-out game like that, it just brings some confidence,” Hinch remarked. “The breakthrough hit in the big moment to change the game is a great first for him.” Malloy’s performance not only brought him personal confidence but also invigorated the team and the fans.

“Redemption’s always cool,” Malloy said. “It’s just flushing that and being in the moment in the next at-bat and letting that other at-bat go paid off.”

Ryan Kreidler Makes His Mark

Ryan Kreidler, stepping in due to Javier Báez’s injury, made the most of his opportunity. The 26-year-old shortstop demonstrated his versatility with smart base running and consistent hitting, scoring twice in the game. Kreidler’s contributions included a bunt single and a sharp line drive up the middle, both crucial in sparking the Tigers’ offense.

Hinch was full of praise for Kreidler’s comprehensive game. “You can do a lot of things with Kreids when he’s in control of his game. So, that was awesome to see,” Hinch stated. Kreidler’s performance highlighted his potential to be a key player for the Tigers moving forward.

“I’m just trying to help us win,” Kreidler said. “Hitting in the nine hole, that’s my role, just getting on base and staying on base so these guys can drive me in. I didn’t bunt a whole lot in the Minors, but if I think that’s my best chance to get on base, I’m going to try that.”

A Glimpse of a Promising Future

Detroit’s victory over the Nationals was a testament to the emerging talent within their roster. Key contributions from younger players like Mize, Malloy, and Kreidler provided a glimpse into a promising future for the team, even as they navigate through their current challenges. The Tigers’ success on Thursday served as a beacon of hope for both the team and its fans, signaling brighter days ahead.

Written by W.G. Brady

