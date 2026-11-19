The Detroit Tigers have until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to tender a 2027 contract to infielder Zach McKinstry, and the price is what makes the deadline real. MLB Trade Rumors projects McKinstry for about $5 million in arbitration next season, which is a lot of money for a hitter coming off the year he just had. If Detroit does not tender him, he becomes a free agent.

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Detroit Tigers utility player Zach McKinstry (39) greets his teammates before their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Money Behind the Zach McKinstry Decision

That projection is not a signed salary. It is the number arbitration would be expected to land on, and it sits on top of a season at the plate that went badly. In 2026 McKinstry played 129 games for Detroit, hitting .199 with four home runs and 26 RBIs. He stole three bases in eight attempts and finished with a .288 on-base percentage.

Detroit Tigers Are Better Off Not Tending Zach McKinstry

At that price, it does not make sense for Detroit to keep him as a utility man. The Tigers are better off finding utility help elsewhere, and the 40-man roster spot matters here as much as the dollars do.

What Detroit Would Be Giving Up

The defense is the argument on the other side. McKinstry won the 2026 Fielding Bible Award for multi-position play, and Sports Info Solutions credited him with 13 Defensive Runs Saved in right field alone across 62 games there, third among right fielders. He also appeared at second base, shortstop, third base, all three outfield spots and pitcher. Two years ago he was an All-Star, added to the American League roster in July 2025 as a replacement for Jeremy Peña.

A trade before Friday is the other way this ends. National writers have floated the New York Yankees as a fit for that versatility, and DSN ran a trade proposal along those lines earlier this month. That is outside speculation: no trade talks involving McKinstry have been reported.