Detroit Tigers Trade Mark Canha to Giants





The Detroit Tigers have traded outfielder Mark Canha to the San Francisco Giants, according to a report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. This move is part of the Giants’ strategy to strengthen their roster as they push toward the playoffs. Canha, 35, is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season, making him a two-month rental for the Giants.

Mark Canha’s Performance and Contract

Canha is hitting .231 with seven home runs, 42 walks, and 79 strikeouts across 93 games in 2024, his 10th MLB season. His .350 on-base percentage is the lowest mark of his career since 2018. He has particularly struggled since May 1, hitting .211 in 64 games.

The Tigers initially acquired Canha from the Milwaukee Brewers at the beginning of the last offseason and picked up his $11.5 million club option for the 2024 campaign.

Return Package: Eric Silva

In return for Canha, the Tigers received right-handed reliever Eric Silva from the Giants. The 21-year-old Silva has posted a 4.35 ERA with 18 walks and 51 strikeouts over 41⅓ innings in 28 games for Double-A Richmond. Silva is viewed as a promising young talent who could develop into a key player for the Tigers’ bullpen.

This trade marks a strategic move for both the Tigers and the Giants. The Giants aim to bolster their lineup with an experienced outfielder as they chase a playoff spot, while the Tigers acquire a young reliever with potential to contribute to their future success.