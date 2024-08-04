Royals vs Tigers, August 4, 2024: Betting Odds, Predictions, and Insights





Royals vs Tigers: The Kansas City Royals face off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday, August 4, 2024. The Royals are coming off a tough 6-5 loss in an 11-inning game against Detroit, while the Tigers managed to rally late but ultimately fell short. This marks the final game in a four-game series, where Detroit will aim to close the gap in their season record, currently standing at 53-59 compared to Kansas City’s 62-50.

How to Watch the Royals vs Tigers

Time: 1:40 pm ET

1:40 pm ET Place: Comerica Park | Detroit, MI

Comerica Park | Detroit, MI TV : Bally Sports – DirecTV (Channel 663), MLB Extra Innings

: Bally Sports – DirecTV (Channel 663), MLB Extra Innings Streaming : ESPN+, Fubo, MLB.TV

: ESPN+, Fubo, MLB.TV Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Royals vs Tigers Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +122 | Royals -145

Tigers +122 | Royals -145 Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-130) | Royals -1.5 (+110)

Tigers +1.5 (-130) | Royals -1.5 (+110) Total: Over/Under (8.5) Tigers: Under (-110) Royals: Over (-110)

Over/Under (8.5) Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

Michael Wacha will get the start for Kansas City. With an 8-6 record and a 3.58 ERA, he’s been mostly reliable this season. Despite a shaky start against the Diamondbacks, Wacha has been solid in two of his last three outings, going 2-0 with just two earned runs in 14 innings. Detroit has yet to announce their starter for the game, which might tip the scales slightly in favor of KC. Expect a bounce-back performance from the Royals, taking advantage of Detroit’s pitching uncertainty. Our pick: Kansas City Royals -159.

More

The game brings extra intrigue given some key player performances and trends. Spencer Torkelson aims to continue his impressive streak of recording at least one RBI in his last six Sunday day games. Kerry Carpenter could also impact the game with his consistent hitting at Comerica Park against AL Central opponents. For Kansas City, eyes will be on Vinnie Pasquantino, who has hit a home run in three of the last four games against AL Central teams. Both teams have key players poised to make significant contributions, adding to the drama of this final series game.