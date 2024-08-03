Royals vs Tigers Face-Off, August 3, 2024: Viewing Options, Betting Odds, Predictions, and More





Royals vs Tigers: The Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers are set to clash on Saturday at Comerica Park. The Royals come in hot, having swept the Chicago White Sox in their last series and securing a 7-1 win over Detroit in the opener followed by a 9-2 rout on Friday. For the Tigers, it’s been a difficult stretch, facing back-to-back defeats against the Cleveland Guardians earlier in the week and another tough loss against Kansas City.

How to Watch the Royals vs Tigers

Time: Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 6:10 PM

Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 6:10 PM Location: Comerica Park, Detroit

Comerica Park, TV Channel: Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663)

Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663) Streaming Options: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio:97.1 The Ticket

Royals vs Tigers Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +118 | Royals -140

Tigers +118 | Royals -140 Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-145) | Royal -1.5 (+122)

Tigers +1.5 (-145) | Royal -1.5 (+122) Total: Over/Under (9) Tigers: Under (-105) Royals: Over (-105)

Over/Under (9) Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

In this matchup, the Royals are favored, and for good reason. Michael Lorenzen will be on the mound for Kansas City, holding a 5-6 record with a 3.81 ERA over 19 games. Lorenzen’s last outing was a mixed bag, struggling against the Rangers but rebounding with a strong relief appearance. The Tigers, however, are yet to announce a starter.

Given Detroit’s recent performance and Kansas City’s momentum, the Royals are expected to continue their winning ways.

Prediction: Royals 6, Tigers 3

More

In terms of player performances, several standout stats could influence Saturday’s game. Javier Baez, for the Detroit Tigers (additional notes), has managed to hit a home run in three of his last five games against AL teams with winning records. Meanwhile, Kerry Carpenter has scored in five of his last six home appearances against AL opponents at Comerica Park, indicating potential key contributions for Detroit.

From the Royals’ perspective, Bobby Witt Jr. has been exceptional, recording at least one hit in each of the Royals’ last 17 games against teams with losing records. Additionally, Vinnie Pasquantino has consistently delivered, notching two or more RBIs in each of the Royals’ last four road games against AL Central teams.

Both teams have pivotal elements to watch, making for an interesting game despite the Royals’ favored odds. The broader context sees Kansas City in a moment to capitalize on their form, while Detroit aims to turn things around at home.