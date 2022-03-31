in Detroit Lions

Detroit to hold 2024 NFL Draft Celebration in two weeks

As you have heard by now, the city of Detroit has been awarded the 2024 NFL Draft and many people are extremely excited about the event.

In order to celebrate the big news, a 2024 NFL Draft Celebration will be held on April 14 at Campus Martius Park.

The event will include live music, fan activities, food trucks, and a program emceed by NFL on CBS analyst Charles Davis.

Here are some more details about the event.

Logan W. and Frank the Tank, this one is for you!

