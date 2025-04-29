Detroit or Green Bay? The Numbers Reveal the True NFL Draft Champion

Detroit drew a record-setting 775,000 fans for the 2024 NFL Draft, while Green Bay delivered huge TV numbers in 2025. Here's who won the battle of NFL Draft hosts.

When Detroit hosted the 2024 NFL Draft, it was a party unlike anything the city had ever seen. Streets were packed, jerseys were everywhere, and energy poured through downtown like it was a playoff game at Ford Field. Fast forward a year, and Green Bay took its turn in the spotlight, trying to match — or maybe even outdo — what Detroit pulled off.

So… who won the battle of the NFL Draft hosts? Let’s dive into the numbers.

Detroit Sets the Bar in 2024

First, you have to understand just how massive the 2024 Draft was for Detroit:

Total Attendance: 775,000 fans over three days

775,000 fans over three days First-Day Attendance: 275,000 fans (NFL Draft record)

275,000 fans (NFL Draft record) First-Round Viewership: 12.1 million average viewers across TV and digital

12.1 million average viewers across TV and digital Total Audience for Round 1: 34.3 million unique viewers

Detroit didn’t just break records — it shattered them. Nashville’s previous attendance record (600,000 in 2019) looked tiny in comparison. And while full-draft viewership dipped slightly from 2023, the buzz around Detroit’s event was impossible to miss.

It was a three-day party celebrating the city’s resurgence — not just as a football town, but as a destination.

Green Bay Puts Up a Strong Fight in 2025

A year later, Green Bay got its chance. And for a city that’s barely bigger than a decent-sized Detroit suburb, they crushed expectations:

Total Attendance: 600,000 fans — easily topping the original estimate of 250,000

600,000 fans — easily topping the original estimate of 250,000 First-Round Viewership: 13.6 million average viewers (up 11% from 2024)

13.6 million average viewers (up 11% from 2024) Second Highest First-Round Viewership ever (behind only the virtual 2020 Draft)

The television audience was bigger this time around, no doubt. And for a town that lives and breathes football 365 days a year, the atmosphere in Green Bay was electric — even if there were a few more cheese hats than Honolulu Blue jerseys.

Who Actually Won?

It depends on what you value more: raw attendance or TV ratings.

If you’re talking boots on the ground, Detroit wins, and it’s not close. 775,000 fans turned the city into a full-blown football carnival, setting a record that’s going to be extremely tough to break anytime soon.

Detroit wins, and it’s not close. 775,000 fans turned the city into a full-blown football carnival, setting a record that’s going to be extremely tough to break anytime soon. If you’re looking at TV numbers, Green Bay pulled off a slight upset. More people tuned in for Round 1 in 2025 than they did in 2024, giving Green Bay bragging rights in terms of viewership growth.

Still, considering the record-smashing crowd and the energy that took over an entire major city, it’s hard not to give the slight edge to Detroit.

They didn’t just host a draft. They threw a three-day football festival that felt like a national event.

The Bottom Line

Both Detroit and Green Bay delivered incredible NFL Draft weekends. But when you look at the total impact — attendance, buzz, and the long-term impression left behind — Detroit holds the crown.

At least until another city dares to try and top it.