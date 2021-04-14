Detroit’s AJ Hinch discusses 2nd straight blowout win over his former team

Sharing is caring!

This was the kind of game that Detroit Tigers fans were hoping to see from their team.

Five – count them – five home runs against the Houston Astros powered them to a second consecutive blowout victory and their second series victory of the season, officially making it a successful return for former Astros manager A.J. Hinch to his old stomping grounds.

Akil Baddoo, Nomar Mazara, Renato Nunez, and Wilson Ramos (twice) accounted for Detroit’s offensive attack, while starter Matthew Boyd had a strong outing, surrendering a single run on six hits.

Detroit improved to 5-6, while Houston has now lost four straight after a 6-1 start.

“We’ve made really good adjustments,” A.J. Hinch said. “Part of the story of these first two games has been our discipline. We’ve made them come inside the strike zone. Yes, we’ve swung and missed a little bit…But we’ve been selective and we’ve punished mistakes when they’ve made them.”

Meanwhile, Baddoo continues to add to his incredible story on the young season, belting his 3rd long ball of the season.

“This is very early in this ramp-up into the season, and we’re seeing just about everything thrown his direction,” Hinch said. “He just needs to keep being Akil. Akil fits right here in the big leagues.”

The Tigers will once again take on the Astros tomorrow in the series finale, with RHP Michael Fulmer slated to get his first start of 2021.

– – Quotes via Evan Woodberry of MLive Link – –