Detroit’s Brendan Shanahan drops gloves against Colorado’s Adam Deadmarsh [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

We’re classic matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche that took place on April 1, 1998 at Joe Louis Arena. Detroit were the defending Stanley Cup champions, and the hatred that both sides felt for each other was definitely still in place.

Not only did the Red Wings defeat the Avs by a 2-0 score thanks to two goals from Sergei Fedorov and a Chris Osgood shutout, but the game was memorable for being the second time in just over a year that Avalanche goaltender Patrick Roy lost a fight to a much smaller Red Wings goaltender.

After those fireworks, we still weren’t done. Forward Brendan Shanahan dropped the gloves against Adam Deadmarsh late in the third period:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Brendan Shanahan Vs Adam Deadmarsh 04/01/98" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xGVVAG7BMps?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>