Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament lands huge addition

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson is coming to the Motor City as he has committed to playing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held at the Detroit Golf Club from July 1-4.

This past Sunday, Mickelson became the oldest golfer in history to win a Major championship.

From Detroit News:

“As evidenced by his record-breaking performance last weekend at the PGA Championship, Phil is one of the best to ever play the game, an electric performer and continues to be a huge draw for fans attending PGA TOUR events,” said Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “Adding a player like Phil, along with the major champions and top-50 players who have also committed, is shaping the strongest field in Rocket Mortgage Classic history.”

Along with Mickelson, major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson also announced their commitments to be part of the 156-player field along with Sungjae Im, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner, each of whom is ranked in the top 50 in the World Golf rankings.

The latest batch of commitments join a field that already includes defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, 2015 PGA Championship winner Jason Day, two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson and Rocket Mortgage ambassador Rickie Fowler.

Phil Mickelson, PGA Championship winner, commits to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic https://t.co/NdHxYAoeIE via @detroitnews — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) May 27, 2021