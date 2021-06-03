Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic lands another former Major Champion

Sharing is caring!

Not only will Phil Mickelson be competing in the 2021 Rocket Classic in Detroit, but according to reports, another former Major Champion will be joining him.

Tony Paul of the Detroit News is reporting that Hideki Matsuyama has committed to playing in the Rocket Classic. It will be the third time he has played in the tournament in his career.

Hideki Matsuyama has committed to playing the @RocketClassic for a third time — he gives the tournament this season's two major champs, along with Phil Mickelson.https://t.co/fV9FAcVD7k pic.twitter.com/iAu0FOd6WA — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) June 3, 2021