Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic to be played without fans

The 2020 edition of Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club officially is going to be played without any spectators.

The PGA Tour announced last month the revised schedule, moving the event from Memorial Day Weekend to the 4th of July weekend thanks to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the verbal commitments for this year’s edition include those of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and Bubba Watson.

“Our goal is to minimize risk as much as possible, with the full understanding that there is no way to eliminate all of the risk,” said Andy Levinson, senior vice president of tournament administration for the tour. “But one of the best ways we can do that, to reduce the likelihood of exposure, is by limiting the number of people we have on site and limiting access to certain areas, keeping groups separated.”

When the event does take place, several safety guidelines will be in effect. All players will have their temperatures taken, and if they exceed 100.4 degrees, a coronavirus test will be required. Any positive tests will result in a mandated quarantine.

Meanwhile, player families will not be allowed at the course – only essential personnel will be there.

– – Quotes via Doug Ferguson of WXYZ Link – –

By Michael Whitaker

