Detroit’s Saddiq Bey called up for Team USA exhibition game

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey earned a spot on the Team USA select team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, and is training with the national squad in Las Vegas.

He’s been selected as one of three players called up for main USA Basketball men’s roster for Saturday night’s exhibition game, replacing the likes of Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton, who are all currently competing in the NBA Finals series between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

Sources: Team USA is promoting three Select Team members — San Antonio's Keldon Johnson, Cleveland's Darius Garland and Detroit’s Saddiq Bey — for exhibition games beginning Saturday. Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton will join USAB after Finals. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2021

Bey burst onto the scene with the Pistons during the regular season and quickly became known for his beyond the arc shooting, eventually passing Brandon Knight‘s team rookie record of 105 3-point shots made.