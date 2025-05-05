Report: Former Michigan Star Devin Bush Arrested

Devin Bush, a former Michigan star and current Browns linebacker, was arrested in Pennsylvania on Sunday and faces assault and harassment charges.

It’s not the kind of headline anyone expected to see, but here we are.

According to a report from ESPN, Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush, who made a name for himself at the University of Michigan before going pro, was arrested over the weekend in Pennsylvania. According to court records, Bush has been charged with simple assault and harassment, stemming from an incident on Sunday.

The Browns issued a short statement Monday via ESPN: “We’re aware and gathering more info.”

What We Know So Far

Bush, 26, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 20 in Allegheny County court. No further details surrounding the arrest have been released publicly at this time.

The situation is clearly still unfolding, but it’s a troubling development for a player who had seemed to find new life in Cleveland last season.

Bush’s Role With the Browns

In his first year with the Browns in 2024, Bush started 10 games and racked up 76 total tackles. His solid play earned him a one-year, $3.25 million extension in March — a sign that the Browns saw him as a key piece of their defensive puzzle heading into 2025.

Now, that future is clouded.

From Michigan Star to NFL Veteran

Bush was once one of the most exciting defensive prospects in college football, starring at Michigan before becoming the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After four seasons in Pittsburgh and one in Seattle, Bush landed in Cleveland hoping to revitalize his career — and for a while, it looked like he had. This arrest could put that comeback story on pause.

The Bigger Picture

There’s no question that this is a serious situation. Teams across the NFL have become more cautious when it comes to off-the-field behavior, and while Bush hasn’t been convicted of anything, an arrest alone often brings scrutiny.

The Browns, already juggling offseason changes and expectations, now have another issue to monitor.

The Bottom Line

We’ll know more as the legal process plays out, but for now, this is a setback — both for Devin Bush and a Cleveland Browns team counting on him in 2025. As always, the truth will come out in time, but it’s safe to say the spotlight is now firmly on the former Wolverine for all the wrong reasons.