Detroit Lions’ 2025 Regression Didn’t Surprise Super Bowl Champ Devin McCourty

The Detroit Lions didn’t suddenly forget how to play football in 2025, but according to NBC analyst and former Patriots captain Devin McCourty, they ran straight into one of the hardest realities in the NFL: coordinator turnover.

Speaking recently about Detroit’s season, McCourty said the Lions’ drop-off wasn’t surprising at all. In fact, it looked painfully familiar to what he lived through during his 13-year run with the New England Patriots.

And if Lions fans are looking for a silver lining, McCourty’s message was pretty clear: this is fixable, but it’s real.

Coordinator Turnover Hits Harder Than Fans Realize

McCourty pointed to multiple moments in Patriots history when New England took a step back after losing key coordinators. Even with Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and elite talent still in place, things didn’t always click immediately once new voices took over.

“One thing I’ve learned,” McCourty explained, “is when you lose coordinators, that creates so much unknown.”

He lived it firsthand. After New England won the Super Bowl in 2007, Brady’s knee injury in 2008 and the challenge of replacing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Dean Pees stalled the Patriots for several seasons. The roster was strong, but the rhythm wasn’t the same.

McCourty says that’s not a coincidence — and it’s exactly what Detroit just experienced.

The Lions Went Through the Same Growing Pains

Detroit entered the 2025 season with new coordinators on both sides of the ball, then changed offensive play-callers midseason. Now, the Lions are preparing for yet another offensive shift in 2026 with Drew Petzing taking over play-calling duties.

From McCourty’s perspective, that kind of churn matters — even when the scheme looks similar on paper.

“Brian Flores didn’t call the defense the same way Matt Patricia did,” McCourty said while reflecting on New England’s own transitions. “Yes, it was a lot of the same stuff, but it was different.”

Those subtle differences, he explained, can impact timing, confidence, communication, and ultimately results.

Talent Isn’t the Problem in Detroit

One key distinction McCourty made clear: the Lions’ roster is not broken.

The core of Detroit’s team remains largely intact from the group that won 15 games in 2024. That matters. A lot.

In McCourty’s eyes, this wasn’t a collapse — it was a recalibration year while players and coaches tried to adjust to new systems, new voices, and new expectations.

Still, he warned that the Lions can’t just assume things will magically snap back into place.

What Detroit Has to Fix to Contend Again

McCourty didn’t sugarcoat it. If the Lions want to contend for the Super Bowl in 2026, there’s work to do — especially in establishing clarity and continuity.

New coordinators don’t just need time to install schemes. Players need to trust them. Coaches need to align. And the entire organization has to move in the same direction again.

That’s the part, McCourty says, fans often underestimate.

The good news? Detroit has the foundation. The bad news? The margin for error is smaller when expectations are sky-high.