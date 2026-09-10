Kelvin Sheppard Reveals Devin White’s Immediate Impact on Lions’ Linebackers

Devin White arrived in Detroit late enough that he could have spent the rest of training camp simply trying to catch up.

Instead, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard says White changed the level of competition around him.

Sheppard said Thursday that White has raised the level of play inside the Lions’ linebacker room, according to Nolan Bianchi. The effect apparently extended beyond White’s own performance. Sheppard pointed specifically to Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez, saying both produced some of their best practices after White joined the team.

That tracks with what Detroit saw almost immediately. By the second week of August, White was already taking first-team repetitions and drawing praise from the coaching staff.

Detroit signed White to add another accomplished veteran to a linebacker room that already had talent. Sheppard believes he brought something else with him: pressure.

White Changed More Than Detroit’s Depth Chart

White’s arrival initially looked like it might create a straightforward competition with Rodriguez for Detroit’s starting WILL linebacker job.

By late August, White had emerged as a legitimate threat to win that role. Rodriguez responded by continuing to earn first-team opportunities, and the competition remained unsettled deep into camp.

Sheppard now sees that battle through a wider lens.

Rather than White’s presence simply costing somebody else snaps, it appears to have forced the entire room to respond.

“When you put a bunch of Lions in the same cage, you’re either gonna rise or you’re not gonna eat that day,” Sheppard said, according to Bianchi.

That is colorful even by football-coach standards, but the point is useful. Detroit did not add White merely because it needed another body. The Lions added a veteran capable of making established players uncomfortable.

Barnes and Rodriguez Apparently Responded

Barnes hardly entered camp as someone who needed motivation. Neither did Rodriguez.

Both have spent multiple seasons earning roles in Detroit’s defense, and Barnes is expected to remain a significant piece of Sheppard’s front. Rodriguez has survived repeated challenges to his playing time because of his versatility, instincts and special-teams value.

Yet White gave both players another reason to raise their level.

That competition helped produce a linebacker group deep enough that Detroit eventually kept White, Barnes and Rodriguez together on the initial 53-man roster, alongside Jack Campbell, Trevor Nowaske and rookie Jimmy Rolder.

White also earned his place quickly. Detroit’s current depth chart lists him behind Jack Campbell, with Barnes and Rodriguez grouped at the other linebacker spot.

The labels may undersell how Detroit intends to use the room.

Sheppard Now Has More Ways to Build His Defense

White gives Sheppard another veteran with range and downhill speed. Barnes brings size and versatility. Rodriguez can move around the formation. Campbell remains the centerpiece of the group after an All-Pro season.

That combination should allow Detroit to vary personnel without dramatically changing the quality of the players on the field.

The more interesting development is what happened before Week 1 even arrived.

White did not simply compete for a job. According to Sheppard, his presence helped push the players already in Detroit.

For a team that spent the offseason trying to increase internal competition after a disappointing 2025 season, that is exactly the type of result the Lions wanted when they brought him in.