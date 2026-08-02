Devin White Reveals Why Detroit Lions Were the Right Fit

Devin White did not need much convincing once the Detroit Lions came calling again.

The newly signed linebacker said Detroit’s reputation as a demanding, winning organization made the decision feel natural after he endured the first losing season of his football career in 2025.

“Coming off last year and having a losing season, that was the first time I’ve ever had one in my career, going all the way back to when I was a kid,” White said via Brad Galli of The Brad Galli Show. “That was very hard. You try to dot the I’s and cross the T’s, and you want to put yourself in the best position to win.”

White signed a one-year deal with Detroit after starting all 17 games for Las Vegas last season and finishing third in the NFL with 174 tackles.

Devin White Wanted a Winning Environment

White’s arrival gives the Lions another accomplished veteran in a linebacker room already built around Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez.

The 28-year-old has played 100 regular-season games, earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, and won a championship with Tampa Bay. Yet his decision to join Detroit appears to have been driven less by his résumé and more by what he believes the Lions can offer next.

“In this league, winning is fun, and you have to work hard to be able to win,” White said. “I knew this was a hardworking, winning organization, so I felt like it was just the right fit.”

That description sounds exactly like the culture Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have spent years building.

Detroit does not need White to arrive as a former fifth-overall pick expecting a guaranteed job. The Lions need him to compete, bring urgency to the room and prove last season’s production can translate into their defense.

Lions Had Devin White on Their Radar

White also indicated that his connection with Detroit did not begin after rookie Jimmy Rolder suffered a leg injury during Friday’s practice.

When asked whether the signing had been developing before Rolder’s injury, White initially joked that he did not know anything about that situation. He then acknowledged that the Lions had spoken with him earlier in the offseason.

“We talked early in free agency and said we wanted to revisit it,” White said. “So it was always kind of on the radar.”

That changes the context of the signing.

Rolder’s injury may have increased Detroit’s need for another linebacker, but White was not simply an emergency name pulled from a list Saturday night. The Lions had already explored the fit and kept the possibility alive.

Rolder is expected to miss time, though his injury is not considered severe.

White Now Has to Earn His Place

White’s tackle numbers will draw attention, but Detroit’s rotation will be determined by more than reputation.

Campbell and Kelvin Sheppard will want to see how quickly White absorbs the defense, how consistently he tackles and where his speed fits best. He could challenge for defensive snaps, contribute in specialized packages or push every linebacker around him to raise his level.

That is the opportunity White wanted.

After a difficult season in Las Vegas, he chose a team where expectations are high and competition is real.

Bottom Line

Devin White joined the Detroit Lions because he wanted to return to a hardworking environment built to win.

The relationship had been developing since early free agency, and White believes Detroit offers the right opportunity to put last season behind him. His role has not been handed to him, but the motivation is easy to understand.

For a veteran who has already experienced the top of the NFL, losing was unfamiliar. He came to Detroit because he believes the Lions can take him back in the other direction.