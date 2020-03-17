Devon Kennard posts goodbye message after being released by Detroit Lions

It came as a bit of a surprise to many but on Tuesday evening, the Detroit Lions announced they have released veteran LB Devon Kennard.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Following the announcement, Kennard took to Twitter to post a goodbye message to the Lions organization and the fans.

“My goal in life is to always leave a place better then I found it. I believe I did that in Detroit with the @detroitlionsnfl . Thank you to my teammates, coaches, the support staff and fans that made my experience in Detroit one that I will cherish forever.”

My goal in life is to always leave a place better then I found it. I believe I did that in Detroit with the @detroitlionsnfl . Thank you to my teammates, coaches, the support staff and fans that made my experience in Detroit one that I will cherish forever. pic.twitter.com/79XSgk16eE — DK (@DevonKennard) March 17, 2020

- Advertisement -

Best wishes, Devon!