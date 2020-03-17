42.1 F
Detroit
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Devon Kennard posts goodbye message after being released by Detroit Lions

By Don Drysdale


Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Devon Kennard posts goodbye message after being released by Detroit Lions

It came as a bit of a surprise to many but on Tuesday evening, the Detroit Lions announced they...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn and HC Matt Patricia comment on Devon Kennard release

On Tuesday evening, the Detroit Lions made it official that they have released veteran linebacker, Devon Kennard. Just moments ago,...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions announce they have released LB Devon Kennard

After conflicting reports earlier in the day, the Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that they have released LB Devon...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

It came as a bit of a surprise to many but on Tuesday evening, the Detroit Lions announced they have released veteran LB Devon Kennard.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Following the announcement, Kennard took to Twitter to post a goodbye message to the Lions organization and the fans.

“My goal in life is to always leave a place better then I found it. I believe I did that in Detroit with the @detroitlionsnfl . Thank you to my teammates, coaches, the support staff and fans that made my experience in Detroit one that I will cherish forever.”

- Advertisement -

Best wishes, Devon!

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Lions GM Bob Quinn and HC Matt Patricia comment on Devon Kennard release

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Devon Kennard posts goodbye message after being released by Detroit Lions

It came as a bit of a surprise to many but on Tuesday evening, the Detroit Lions announced they...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn and HC Matt Patricia comment on Devon Kennard release

Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday evening, the Detroit Lions made it official that they have released veteran linebacker, Devon Kennard. Just moments ago, the Lions released a joint...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions announce they have released LB Devon Kennard

Don Drysdale - 0
After conflicting reports earlier in the day, the Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that they have released LB Devon Kennard. https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1240052428302663685 More to come.
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: NBA superstar Kevin Durant has tested positive for coronavirus

Don Drysdale - 0
The coronavirus has struck in the sports world once again. This time, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that NBA superstar Kevin Durant of...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions announce they have released 2 players

Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions officially released 2 players. The players released are S AJ Howard and QB Kyle Sloter. https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1240015318631751680 As you can see, LB...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn and HC Matt Patricia comment on Devon Kennard release

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday evening, the Detroit Lions made it official that they have released veteran linebacker, Devon Kennard. Just moments ago, the Lions released a joint...
Read more

Detroit Lions announce they have released LB Devon Kennard

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
After conflicting reports earlier in the day, the Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that they have released LB Devon Kennard. https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1240052428302663685 More to come.
Read more

Detroit Lions announce they have released 2 players

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions officially released 2 players. The players released are S AJ Howard and QB Kyle Sloter. https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1240015318631751680 As you can see, LB...
Read more

Darius Slay may have just given a major clue regarding his future

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions are making moves left and right, bringing aboard Halapoulivaati Vaitai as well as Jamie Collins and Nick Williams. They also decided...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.