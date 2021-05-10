Dez Bryant throws major shade at Tim Tebow

Sharing is caring!

According to various reports, the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign former Heisman Trophy winning QB Tim Tebow following rookie mini camp.

Tebow is not being signed to play quarterback, like he did during his first stint in the league, but instead, he is going to try his hand at tight end.

Plenty have come out and said this is a joke and that Tebow has no chance at actually making any NFL roster at this point in time.

One person who agrees with that is Dez Bryant, who took to Twitter to toss some shade at Tebow.

Do you agree with Dez?

So Tebow haven’t played an NFL game in damn near a decade and it’s that simple…no hate but you got to be kidding me — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 11, 2021