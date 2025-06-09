ESPN Announces Decision on Dick Vitale

Dickie V is staying with ESPN, baby!
On his 86th birthday, ESPN gave longtime college basketball analyst Dick Vitale the ultimate gift: a contract extension through the 2027–28 season. That means the voice of generations of hoops fans isn’t done yet — and by the time this new deal ends, he’ll have nearly 50 years with the Worldwide Leader in Sports.
Yes, you read that right. Fifty years. Talk about a diaper dandy of a career.
Vitale’s Unmatched Legacy at ESPN
Vitale first picked up the ESPN mic in 1979, calling the network’s very first college basketball game. Since then, he’s become the unmistakable, high-energy soundtrack of college hoops, calling over 1,000 games and creating a lexicon of catchphrases that every basketball fan knows by heart.
“Awesome baby!”
“PTPer!” (Prime Time Performer)
“Diaper Dandy!”
He brought personality, passion, and positivity to the booth — even when the games were blowouts. Dickie V didn’t just call the games; he celebrated them.
New Honors: The Dick Vitale Invitational
In even bigger news, ESPN is launching a brand-new college basketball event in his honor: the Dick Vitale Invitational.
- 🏀 When: November 4, 2025
- 📍 Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
- 💥 Matchup: Duke vs. Texas
It’s a fitting tribute to a man who has poured so much heart into the game. An early-season clash between bluebloods — all in the name of Dickie V.
A Warrior Off the Court, Too
In recent years, Vitale’s presence on TV has been more limited — not because he lost any love for the game, but because he’s been battling cancer.
He’s fought — and beaten — multiple diagnoses, including:
- Melanoma
- Lymphoma
- Vocal cord cancer
- And most recently, cancerous lymph nodes in his neck
For a man who built a career on his booming, passionate voice, being forced to go silent during recovery was a cruel twist. But Vitale never gave up.
As of December 2024, he was declared cancer-free, and now, he’s back to doing what he loves.
Why It Matters
- Vitale isn’t just a broadcaster — he’s a symbol of resilience, enthusiasm, and gratitude.
- His contract extension isn’t just a professional move. It’s a celebration of life, legacy, and love for the game.
- With his name on a tournament and his voice back in the booth, college basketball just feels right again.
The Bottom Line
Dick Vitale is a once-in-a-generation voice who helped shape the way we watch college basketball. His renewed contract through 2028 ensures that a new generation of fans will get to hear his infectious energy, heartfelt stories, and signature excitement.
He’s not done yet, baby!