ESPN Announces Decision on Dick Vitale

Dickie V is staying with ESPN, baby!

On his 86th birthday, ESPN gave longtime college basketball analyst Dick Vitale the ultimate gift: a contract extension through the 2027–28 season. That means the voice of generations of hoops fans isn’t done yet — and by the time this new deal ends, he’ll have nearly 50 years with the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

Yes, you read that right. Fifty years. Talk about a diaper dandy of a career.

Vitale’s Unmatched Legacy at ESPN

Vitale first picked up the ESPN mic in 1979, calling the network’s very first college basketball game. Since then, he’s become the unmistakable, high-energy soundtrack of college hoops, calling over 1,000 games and creating a lexicon of catchphrases that every basketball fan knows by heart.

“Awesome baby!”

“PTPer!” (Prime Time Performer)

“Diaper Dandy!”

He brought personality, passion, and positivity to the booth — even when the games were blowouts. Dickie V didn’t just call the games; he celebrated them.

New Honors: The Dick Vitale Invitational

In even bigger news, ESPN is launching a brand-new college basketball event in his honor: the Dick Vitale Invitational.

🏀 When: November 4, 2025

November 4, 2025 📍 Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina 💥 Matchup: Duke vs. Texas

It’s a fitting tribute to a man who has poured so much heart into the game. An early-season clash between bluebloods — all in the name of Dickie V.

A Warrior Off the Court, Too

In recent years, Vitale’s presence on TV has been more limited — not because he lost any love for the game, but because he’s been battling cancer.

He’s fought — and beaten — multiple diagnoses, including:

Melanoma

Lymphoma

Vocal cord cancer

And most recently, cancerous lymph nodes in his neck

For a man who built a career on his booming, passionate voice, being forced to go silent during recovery was a cruel twist. But Vitale never gave up.

As of December 2024, he was declared cancer-free, and now, he’s back to doing what he loves.

Why It Matters

Vitale isn’t just a broadcaster — he’s a symbol of resilience , enthusiasm , and gratitude .

, , and . His contract extension isn’t just a professional move. It’s a celebration of life, legacy, and love for the game .

. With his name on a tournament and his voice back in the booth, college basketball just feels right again.

The Bottom Line

Dick Vitale is a once-in-a-generation voice who helped shape the way we watch college basketball. His renewed contract through 2028 ensures that a new generation of fans will get to hear his infectious energy, heartfelt stories, and signature excitement.

He’s not done yet, baby!