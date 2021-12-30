Dick Vitale takes to Twitter to make sad announcement, ask for prayers

On Wednesday, news broke that legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale will be taking a break from calling games due to “major problems” with his vocal cords.

Just moments ago, Vitale, who is in a battle with Melanoma & Lymphoma Melanoma, took to Twitter to announce that he has been shut down from doing games for at least 8 weeks and to ask for prayers.

We got you, Dickie V! You are AWESOME with a capital A!

It’s been an exhausting day : round trip to Boston . Very emotional learning I am shutdown from doing games for at least 8 weeks due to my vocal cords.Must get to bed as I have Chemotherapy treatments tomorrow morning. Need those fantastic 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 & ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ THANKS! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 30, 2021