Dick Vitale takes to Twitter to make sad announcement, ask for prayers

On Wednesday, news broke that legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale will be taking a break from calling games due to “major problems” with his vocal cords.

Just moments ago, Vitale, who is in a battle with Melanoma & Lymphoma Melanoma, took to Twitter to announce that he has been shut down from doing games for at least 8 weeks and to ask for prayers.

We got you, Dickie V! You are AWESOME with a capital A!

