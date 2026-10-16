When Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes traded fan favorite David Montgomery to the Houston Texans back in March, plenty of fans wondered whether Detroit was making a mistake. After all, Montgomery had been a huge part of the Lions’ offensive identity, and his hard-nosed running style was a perfect complement to Jahmyr Gibbs.

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Fast-forward five games into the 2026 NFL season, and that trade is beginning to look like an absolute steal for Detroit.

While Montgomery is experiencing one of the most frustrating stretches of his NFL career in Houston, Juice Scruggs, the offensive lineman Detroit received in the deal, has emerged as the highest-graded center in football, according to Pro Football Focus.

And when you look at the numbers, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to argue that Holmes didn’t get the better end of this trade.

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) is introduced before playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

David Montgomery’s Struggles in Houston Are Hard to Ignore

Montgomery was supposed to help transform a Texans running game that struggled throughout the 2025 season. Instead, the former Lions star has had an incredibly difficult time finding running room.

Through Houston’s first five games, Montgomery has produced the following numbers:

Statistic 2026 total Games played 5 Rushing attempts 52 Rushing yards 138 Yards per carry 2.7 Rushing touchdowns 2 Receiving yards 67 Receiving touchdowns 1

Those numbers are concerning enough, but the game-by-game breakdown paints an even uglier picture.

After rushing for 60 yards and two touchdowns in Houston’s season opener against Buffalo, Montgomery has managed just 78 rushing yards on 32 carries over his last four games.

That’s an average of only 19.5 rushing yards per game and 2.4 yards per carry during that stretch.

According to Montgomery’s official 2026 game log, he has failed to rush for more than 33 yards in any game since Week 1. He also hasn’t scored a touchdown since the opener.

A Groin Injury Adds Another Setback

Unfortunately, things have gotten even worse for Montgomery, who suffered a groin injury during Houston’s Week 5 victory over Tennessee. He has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville, adding another setback to an already disappointing beginning with his new team.

To be fair, Houston’s offensive line deserves some of the blame. Montgomery hasn’t consistently received the blocking necessary to establish a productive running game, and his struggles shouldn’t be viewed entirely as an individual failure.

Still, the Texans acquired him to provide a dependable rushing presence, and that simply hasn’t happened through five games.

Juice Scruggs Has Become an Unexpected Star for Detroit

Meanwhile, the player Detroit received in return has been doing the exact opposite of struggling.

Scruggs entered the season as a valuable depth option along the Lions’ offensive line, but everything changed when Cade Mays suffered a wrist injury during training camp that was expected to sideline him 8-10 weeks. Suddenly, Scruggs was responsible for protecting Jared Goff and helping open running lanes for Gibbs.

Five games later, Scruggs has exceeded virtually every expectation.

According to Pro Football Focus’ 2026 center grades, Scruggs ranks No. 1 among qualified NFL centers with a 75.6 overall grade, and his 83.8 run-blocking grade also ranks first at the position.

His performance has been especially impressive considering how little attention his acquisition originally received.

We recently highlighted how Scruggs had become the NFL’s highest-graded center, which is remarkable for a player who wasn’t expected to open the season in Detroit’s starting lineup.

What initially looked like a depth acquisition has suddenly become one of the Lions’ most important offseason moves.

And it gets better.

Brad Holmes Got More Than Just Juice Scruggs

It’s important to remember that Detroit didn’t simply trade Montgomery straight up for Scruggs.

Holmes also acquired a 2026 fourth-round draft pick and a 2027 seventh-round selection as part of the deal.

That means Detroit received a starting-caliber offensive lineman, additional draft capital, and salary-cap relief in exchange for a running back who was expected to have a reduced role behind Gibbs.

When the trade was originally announced, we examined why the compensation made sense for Detroit, even though losing Montgomery was difficult for many fans to accept.

Now, the early returns look even better.

Scruggs has helped stabilize Detroit’s offensive line, while Montgomery has struggled to produce in Houston’s rushing attack.

And perhaps most importantly, the Lions haven’t needed Montgomery to maintain an explosive offense.

Gibbs remains the centerpiece of Detroit’s rushing attack, and the Lions just scored 45 points against Arizona in a 45-21 win before entering their bye week.

Holmes was betting that Detroit could replace Montgomery’s role without sacrificing the offense’s overall effectiveness.

So far, that decision looks pretty darn smart.

Did the Lions Win the David Montgomery Trade?

It’s still early, and five games aren’t enough to deliver a permanent verdict on a transaction involving multiple players and future draft capital.

Montgomery could certainly rebound when healthy, while Scruggs will have to continue proving himself as opposing defenses adjust. Detroit also faces an important decision when Mays returns, potentially creating competition for the starting center position.

But if we’re grading the trade based on what has happened through the first five weeks of the 2026 season, Brad Holmes is winning this deal, and it isn’t particularly close.

Montgomery has rushed for just 138 yards, hasn’t scored since Week 1, and is now dealing with an injury.

Scruggs, meanwhile, has become one of the NFL’s best-performing centers by PFF’s grading system while helping Detroit field one of football’s most dangerous offenses.

Add the two draft picks and salary-cap savings, and the overall picture becomes even clearer.

Brad Holmes made an unpopular decision when he traded David Montgomery. Five weeks into the season, it looks like he knew exactly what he was doing.