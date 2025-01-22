Did Dan Campbell Contact Dan Orlovsky About Coming to the Lions?

The Detroit Lions are facing a critical period following their early playoff exit, with a number of coaching changes on the horizon. As offensive coordinator Ben Johnson departs for the Chicago Bears and others may follow suit, head coach Dan Campbell is now tasked with finding the right replacement to fill his staff. The Lions will soon need to find a new offensive coordinator to help continue their growth as a team.

Personally, I believe the Lions will promote either Tanner Engstrand or Scottie Montgomery, but Campbell has made it clear that he will consider both internal and external candidates. This opens the door for some interesting possibilities, including the potential for ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky to join the staff.

A Familiar Connection Between Dan Campbell and Dan Orlovsky

One name that has emerged in discussions is former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky. Currently an ESPN analyst, Orlovsky has recently expressed interest in returning to the coaching ranks. Given his past with the Lions, many wonder if Campbell might reach out to him to fill the offensive coordinator position.

Campbell and Orlovsky share a history, having played together in Detroit for two seasons. The two built a rapport during their time as teammates, which could be a valuable foundation for a working relationship. Additionally, Orlovsky served as Jared Goff’s backup with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, which would make him familiar with the Lions' quarterback situation.

Orlovsky himself has been vocal about his interest in coaching. On recent broadcasts, he mentioned that he would be open to coaching opportunities if the right situation presented itself. During a recent conversation with Pat McAfee Orlovsky admitted that he has been contacted by a few coaches—including one who is in need of a new offensive coordinator. Given his relationship with Campbell and the current need for a new offensive coordinator, it's possible that Campbell could be the one to reach out to Orlovsky.

What Dan Orlovsky Could Bring to the Lions' Offense

While there is no confirmation yet on whether Campbell has reached out to Orlovsky, the possibility remains strong. Orlovsky's understanding of the Lions' system, combined with his familiarity with Goff’s playing style, could make him a strong fit for the offensive coordinator position.

Though the Lions are still evaluating their options, Orlovsky’s willingness to return to coaching makes him a candidate worth watching. If Campbell does decide to bring him on board, Orlovsky could play a key role in continuing to build the team’s offense for the future. As the Lions work through their coaching changes, the prospect of Orlovsky joining the staff adds an interesting twist to their plans for the 2025 season.