Did Dan Campbell Just Reveal Part of the Detroit Lions Draft Strategy?

You don't have to read between the lines too much to understand what Dan Campbell is getting at.

As the Detroit Lions continue building around an offense that helped lead them to a 15-win season, head coach Dan Campbell is keeping one eye on the future — particularly at the wide receiver position.

A Strong Group, But One Missing Piece

Campbell didn’t hold back his appreciation for the team’s current crop of wideouts when speaking at the NFL owners meetings.

“Love that group,” Campbell said. “But we were fortunate that we got out last year, during the season, for the most part, unscathed, as far as injuries and things of that nature. That group — TP, Leaf, obviously Saint and Jamo — those guys that we’ve got have been big for us.”

The Lions’ top receivers are locked in heading into the 2025 season. Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to be the engine of the passing game, Jameson Williams took a massive leap forward with his first 1,000-yard season, Tim Patrick has re-signed to provide reliable snaps, and Kalif Raymond offers valuable versatility and elite return skills.

Campbell Wants to Inject Youth

Despite the strength of the current room, Campbell made it clear that he’d like to see more competition — especially from younger players.

“We would love to bring in more competition, particularly some youth,” he said. “That would help, and let them all mix it up. Get in there and see where it all falls.”

His comments suggest that adding a young, developmental pass catcher could be a real possibility in this year’s draft.

The Bigger Picture

All signs now point toward the Lions being in play for a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft — not because of a hole, but because of foresight. Campbell is thinking beyond this season, ensuring the Lions have a deep, talented receiver room for years to come.