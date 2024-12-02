fb
Monday, December 2, 2024
Detroit Lions

Did Jahmyr Gibbs Get Benched For Fumble? Dan Campbell Weighs In

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
In the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day win over the Chicago Bears, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was a key contributor in the first half, running for nearly 100 yards and making a significant impact. However, Gibbs played sparingly in the second half as the Lions withstood a Bears rally to move to 11-1 on the season.

Jahmyr Gibbs

One of the key moments that raised questions was Gibbs' fumble near the goal line on his final touch of the first half. However, Lions head coach Dan Campbell clarified on Saturday that Gibbs' limited role in the second half had nothing to do with the fumble or concerns about his ball security.

“I think it was more, we kind of cycle those (running backs) and David (Montgomery) was kind of in rotation, and then we just didn’t get a lot of plays,” Campbell explained as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “We had two of those drives that were stall-outs … and so we just, it just didn’t quite work out, really.”

Dan Campbell Emmanuel Moseley

Campbell emphasized that the decision to rotate running backs, including giving David Montgomery more opportunities, was part of the game plan, and the lack of offensive plays during certain stretches of the second half limited opportunities for Gibbs to get back on the field. The Lions were able to rely on Montgomery to close out the game, and ultimately, the team was able to hold off the Bears despite the limited involvement of Gibbs.

While Gibbs' first-half performance was impressive, Campbell's explanation sheds light on the team’s overall strategy and the unpredictable nature of game flow. As the Lions look ahead to their next challenge, it’s clear that the running back rotation will continue to be a key part of their offensive game plan.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
