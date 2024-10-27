fb
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Did Michigan RB Kalel Mullings ‘Stomp’ A Michigan State Staffer? [Video]

By W.G. Brady
On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines turned a rocky start into a 24-17 comeback victory over the Michigan State Spartans at the Big House. However, the heated rivalry extended beyond the final whistle, as a post-game scuffle on the field led to accusations against Michigan running back Kalel Mullings.

After the game, video footage surfaced showing a chaotic scene with players pushing and shoving, and some even throwing punches. Amidst the frenzy, some Michigan State fans claimed that Mullings went further, alleging that he “stomped” on a Michigan State staffer. According to these fans, the supposed victim of the stomp was even a female staff member, making the allegation particularly serious.

The video in question has sparked debate, with fans and analysts watching closely to determine if the “stomp” actually took place. While some fans interpret Mullings’ movements as aggressive, others believe that his leg motion was simply an attempt to free himself from the scuffle. From my perspective, Mullings’ actions do not appear to meet the definition of a “stomp,” which would imply a deliberate and forceful movement targeting someone on the ground. Instead, it looks more like Mullings was trying to pull his leg back as part of the general chaos surrounding him.

Ultimately, it's up to you to be the judge! Watch the video below and decide for yourself whether Mullings was involved in a dangerous move or simply caught in the heat of the moment.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
