Did Michigan RB Kalel Mullings ‘Stomp’ A Michigan State Staffer? [Video]

On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines turned a rocky start into a 24-17 comeback victory over the Michigan State Spartans at the Big House. However, the heated rivalry extended beyond the final whistle, as a post-game scuffle on the field led to accusations against Michigan running back Kalel Mullings.

After the game, video footage surfaced showing a chaotic scene with players pushing and shoving, and some even throwing punches. Amidst the frenzy, some Michigan State fans claimed that Mullings went further, alleging that he “stomped” on a Michigan State staffer. According to these fans, the supposed victim of the stomp was even a female staff member, making the allegation particularly serious.

The video in question has sparked debate, with fans and analysts watching closely to determine if the “stomp” actually took place. While some fans interpret Mullings’ movements as aggressive, others believe that his leg motion was simply an attempt to free himself from the scuffle. From my perspective, Mullings’ actions do not appear to meet the definition of a “stomp,” which would imply a deliberate and forceful movement targeting someone on the ground. Instead, it looks more like Mullings was trying to pull his leg back as part of the general chaos surrounding him.

Ultimately, it's up to you to be the judge! Watch the video below and decide for yourself whether Mullings was involved in a dangerous move or simply caught in the heat of the moment.